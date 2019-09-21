Sept. 19 results: Mesquite 44, L.D. Bell 3; McKinney North 56, Rockwall-Heath 45
Sept. 20 results: Longview 17, West Monroe, Louisiana 7; Arlington 48, Mesquite Horn 35; Fort Worth Haltom 49, North Mesquite 32; Rockwall 45, Arlington Martin 38; Mesquite Poteet 19, Tyler Lee 14
Sept. 27 schedule: Rockwall at Longview; Mesquite at Mesquite Horn; North Mesquite (open); Tyler Lee at Rockwall-Heath
Sept. 19 results: McKinney North 56, Rockwall-Heath 45
Sept. 20 results: Mesquite Poteet 19, Tyler Lee 14; Sherman 23, Justin Northwest 6; Texas High 30, Kilgore 14; Euless Trinity 27, John Tyler 10; Denton Ryan 63, West Mesquite 7; Wylie East 64, Fort Worth North Side 31
Sept. 27 schedule: Sherman at McKinney North; Mesquite Poteet (open); Texas High at John Tyler; Wylie East at West Mesquite
Sept. 20 results: Paris 30, Mount Pleasant 8; Hallsville, Jacksonville, Lindale, Pine Tree, Marshall, Nacogdoches and Whitehouse (Open)
Sept. 27 schedule: Hallsville at Pine Tree; Jacksonville at Nacogdoches; Lindale at Marshall; Mount Pleasant at Whitehouse
Sept. 20 results: Carthage 24, Gilmer 15; Henderson 63, Center 7; Texas High 30, Kilgore 14; Palestine 56, Fairfield 35; Chapel Hill 64, Bullard 23; Van 7, Pittsburg 0
Sept. 27 schedule: Carthage (Open); Henderson at Rusk; Kilgore at Pittsburg; Crandall at Palestine; Pleasant Grove at Chapel Hill; Van at Brownsboro
Sept. 20 results: Carthage 24, Gilmer 15; Spring Hill 34, Rusk 6; Van 7, Pittsburg 0; Atlanta 41, Liberty-Eylau 38; Pleasant Grove 45, Gladewater 0
Sept. 27 schedule: Newton at Gilmer; Malakoff at Spring Hill; Kilgore at Pittsburg; Argyle vs. Liberty-Eylau (at Sulphur Springs); Pleasant Grove at Chapel Hill
Sept. 20 results: Atlanta 41, Liberty-Eylau 38; Hooks 43, Hooks 14; Hughes Springs 50, Tatum 13; Jefferson 35, North Lamar 7; Mount Vernon 47, Winnsboro 28; Carlisle 24, New Boston 16; Redwater 52, T.K. Gorman 32
Sept. 27 schedule: Redwater at Atlanta; Hooks (open); Hughes Springs at Mount Vernon; New Boston at Jefferson
Sept. 20 results: Pleasant Grove 45, Gladewater 0; Sabine 35, Elkhart 12; Mineola 36, Big Sandy 9; West Rusk 62, Palestine Westwood 36; Hughes Springs 50, Tatum 13; Rains 32, White Oak 29; Mount Vernon 47, Winnsboro 28
Sept. 27 schedule: Winnsboro at Gladewater; Sabine (Open); West Rusk at Mineola; Tatum at White Oak
Sept. 20 results: All teams open
Sept. 27 schedule: Harmony at Alba-Golden; Arp at Quitman; Winona at Frankston; Grand Saline at Troup
Sept. 20 results: DeKalb 35, Daingerfield 28; Elysian Fields 63, Ore City 34; New Diana 49, Queen City 6; Paul Pewitt 60, Waskom 25
Sept. 27 schedule: Elysian Fields at Daingerfield; DeKalb at Queen City; New Diana at Waskom; Paul Pewitt at Ore City
Sept. 19 results: Harleton 42, Union Grove 0
Sept. 20 results: Alto 26, Garrison 7; Mineola 36, Big Sandy 9; Cushing at Hull-Daisetta (cancelled); Linden-Kildare 22, Hawkins 20; Carlisle 24, New Boston 16
Sept. 27 schedule: Alto at Corigan-Camden; Big Sandy (open); Cushing (Open); Hawkins at Como-Pickton; James Bowie at Carlisle
Sept. 28 schedule: Union Grove at Mount Enterprise
Sept. 19 results: Harleton 42, Union Grove 0
Sept. 20 results: Hemphill 72, Beckville 48; Alto 26, Garrison 7; Joaquin 16, Corrigan-Camden 14; Linden-Kildare 22, Hawkins 20; San Augustine 67, Tenaha 14; Timpson 14, West Sabine 6
Sept. 27 schedule: Beckville (Open); Garrison at Joaquin; Harleton at Linden-Kildare; Tenaha at Timpson
Sept. 20 results: Chisum 55, Clarksville 8; Leonard 39, Detroit 24; Honey Grove 54, Maud 22; Mount Enterprise at Burkeville (cancelled); Como-Pickton 26, Overton 0; James Bowie 26, Quinlan Boles 6
Sept. 27 schedule: Clarksville at Honey Grove; Cumby at Detroit; Rivercrest at Maud; Overton at Quinlan Boles; Bowie at Carlisle
Sept. 28 schedule: Union Grove at Mount Enterprise