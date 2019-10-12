District 11-6A
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Longview
|6-0
|2-0
|Tyler Lee
|5-1
|2-0
|Mesquite
|6-1
|2-1
|Rockwall
|5-2
|2-1
|Mesquite Horn
|2-5
|1-2
|North Mesquite
|2-4
|0-2
|Rockwall-Heath
|3-4
|0-3
Oct. 11 results: Longview 44, Mesquite Horn 20; Mesquite 45, North Mesquite 10; Rockwall 38, Rockwall-Heath 17; Tyler Lee (Open)
Oct. 18 schedule: Rockwall-Heath at Longview; Tyler Lee at Mesquite; Mesquite Horn (Open); North Mesquite at Rockwall
District 7-5A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|John Tyler
|3-4
|3-0
|McKinney North
|6-1
|3-0
|Mesquite Poteet
|3-3
|2-0
|West Mesquite
|1-4
|1-1
|Sherman
|3-3
|0-2
|Texas High
|3-4
|0-3
|Wylie East
|2-5
|0-3
Oct. 11 results: McKinney North 69, Wylie East 7; Mesquite Poteet 55, Texas High 10; John Tyler 39, West Mesquite 36; Sherman (Open)
Oct. 18 schedule: McKinney North at West Mesquite; Mesquite Poteet at Wylie East; Sherman at Texas High; John Tyler (Open)
District 9-5A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Pine Tree
|4-2
|3-0
|Whitehouse
|4-2
|3-0
|Marshall
|3-3
|3-0
|Lindale
|4-2
|2-1
|Nacogdoches
|1-5
|1-2
|Jacksonville
|1-5
|0-3
|Mount Pleasant
|2-4
|0-3
|Hallsville
|2-4
|0-3
Oct. 11 results: Lindale 34, Lindale 7; Pine Tree 42, Jacksonville 25; Marshall 40, Mount Pleasant 21; Whitehouse 19, Nacogdoches 14
Oct. 18 schedule: Hallsville at Mount Pleasant; Marshall at Jacksonville; Lindale at Whitehouse; Pine Tree at Nacogdoches
District 10-4A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Carthage
|6-0
|1-0
|Kilgore
|4-2
|1-0
|Palestine
|3-3
|1-0
|Henderson
|4-2
|0-1
|Van
|4-2
|0-1
|Chapel Hill
|2-4
|0-1
Oct. 11 results: Carthage 21, Van 7; Palestine 41, Henderson 19; Kilgore 35, Chapel Hill 7
Oct. 18 schedule: Chapel Hill at Carthage; Kilgore at Henderson; Palestine at Van
District 6-4A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Pleasant Grove
|6-1
|1-0
|Gilmer
|5-2
|1-0
|Spring Hill
|3-4
|0-1
|Pittsburg
|3-4
|0-1
|Liberty-Eylau
|0-6
|0-0
Oct. 11 results: Gilmer 42, Spring Hill 34; Pleasant Grove 49, Pittsburg 19; Liberty-Eylau (Open)
Oct. 18 schedule: Gilmer at Pleasant Grove; Liberty-Eylau at Spring Hill; Pittsburg (Open)
District 7-3A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Hooks
|5-1
|2-0
|Atlanta
|4-3
|2-1
|Jefferson
|6-1
|2-1
|Hughes Springs
|6-1
|2-1
|Mount Vernon
|5-1
|1-1
|Redwater
|1-5
|0-2
|New Boston
|0-7
|0-3
Oct. 11 results: Hughes Springs 32, Atlanta 29; Hooks 47, New Boston 15; Jefferson 47, Mount Vernon 16; Redwater (Open)
Oct. 18 schedule: Atlanta at Mount Vernon; Hooks at Hughes springs; Jefferson (Open); Redwater at New Boston
District 8-3A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Sabine
|6-0
|2-0
|Gladewater
|4-3
|2-1
|West Rusk
|6-1
|2-1
|Tatum
|2-4
|1-1
|Mineola
|3-3
|1-1
|Winnsboro
|4-3
|1-2
|White Oak
|0-7
|0-3
Oct. 11 results: Mineola 17, Gladewater 14; Sabine 24, Winnsboro 14; West Rusk 30, White Oak 6; Tatum (Open)
Oct. 18 schedule: Gladewater (Open); Sabine at West Rusk; White Oak at Mineola; Tatum at Winnsboro
District 10-3A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Grand Saline
|5-1
|3-0
|Harmony
|3-3
|3-0
|Arp
|2-4
|2-1
|Frankston
|2-3
|1-2
|Winona
|3-3
|1-2
|Alba-Golden
|2-4
|1-2
|Troup
|2-4
|1-2
|Quitman
|0-6
|0-3
Oct. 11 results: Alba-Golden 20, Arp 6; Grand Saline 44, Frankston 28; Harmony 22, Winona 6; Troup 40, Quitman 7
Oct. 18 schedule: Alba-Golden at Grand Saline; Winona at Arp; Frankston at Troup; Harmony at Quitman
District 11-3A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Paul Pewitt
|6-0
|3-0
|DeKalb
|5-1
|2-1
|New Diana
|4-2
|2-1
|Elysian Fields
|4-2
|2-1
|Daingerfield
|4-2
|2-1
|Waskom
|2-4
|1-2
|Ore City
|1-5
|0-3
|Queen City
|0-6
|0-3
Oct. 11 results: Daingerfield 64, Ore City 18; Waskom 22, DeKalb 13; Elysian Fields 51, Queen City 6; Paul Pewitt 47, New Diana 21
Oct. 17 schedule: Ore City at New Diana
Oc. 18 schedule: Daingerfield at Queen City; DeKalb at Paul Pewitt; Elysian Fields at Waskom
District 10-2A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Alto
|6-0
|1-0
|Carlisle
|4-2
|1-0
|Hawkins
|1-5
|1-0
|Union Grove
|3-3
|0-1
|Cushing
|1-5
|0-1
|Big Sandy
|1-5
|0-1
Oct. 11 results: Alto 41, Big Sandy 14; Carlisle 34, Cushing 0; Hawkins 14, Union Grove 7
Oct. 17 schedule: Big Sandy at Union Grove
Oct. 18 schedule: Carlisle at Alto; Hawkins at Cushing
District 11-2A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Joaquin
|5-1
|2-0
|Harleton
|5-2
|2-1
|Tenaha
|4-2
|1-1
|Beckville
|2-4
|1-1
|Linden-Kildare
|2-5
|1-2
|Garrison
|2-4
|1-2
|Timpson
|3-4
|1-2
Oct. 11 results: Harleton 42, Beckville 14; Timpson 7, Garrison 0; Joaquin 60, Linden-Kildare 15; Tenaha (Open)
Oct. 18 schedule: Beckville at Garrison; Tenaha at Harleton; Timpson at Joaquin; Linden-Kildare (Open)
District 10-2A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Mount Enterprise
|5-0
|1-0
|Clarksville
|3-3
|1-0
|Detroit
|3-3
|1-0
|Maud
|2-4
|0-1
|James Bowie
|1-5
|0-1
|Overton
|0-6
|0-1
Oct. 11 results: Clarksville 42, Maud 40; Detroit 44, Overton 8; Mount Enterprise 36, James Bowie 30
Oct. 18 schedule: Overton at Clarksville; James Bowie at Detroit; Maud at Mount Enterprise