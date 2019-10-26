District 11-6A

Team Overall District
Longview 8-0 4-0
Rockwall 7-2 4-1
Mesquite 7-1 3-1
Tyler Lee 5-3 2-2
Mesquite Horn 2-6 1-3
Rockwall-Heath 4-5 1-4
North Mesquite 2-6 0-4

Oct. 25 results: Longview 55, North Mesquite 0; Rockwall-Heath 47, Mesquite Horn 31; Rockwall 35, Tyler Lee 32; Mesquite (Open)

Nov. 1 schedule: Tyler Lee at Longview; Mesquite at Rockwall; North Mesquite at Mesquite Horn; Rockwall-Heath (Open)

District 7-5A, DI

Team Overall District
McKinney North 8-1 5-0
John Tyler 3-5 3-1
Mesquite Poteet 4-4 3-1
West Mesquite 2-6 2-2
Texas High 4-4 1-3
Sherman 4-4 1-3
Wylie East 2-7 0-5

Oct. 24 results: McKinney North 36, John Tyler 28

Oct. 25 results: West Mesquite 31, Mesquite Poteet 17; Sherman 42, Wylie East 14; Texas High (Open)

Nov. 1 schedule: McKinney North (Open); Mesquite Poteet at John Tyler; Sherman at West Mesquite; Texas High at Wylie East

District 9-5A, DII

Team Overall District
Whitehouse 6-2 5-0
Marshall 5-3 5-0
Pine Tree 5-3 4-1
Lindale 5-3 3-2
Nacogdoches 1-7 1-4
Mount Pleasant 3-5 1-4
Jacksonville 2-6 1-4
Hallsville 2-6 0-5

Oct. 25 results: Jacksonville 28, Hallsville 15; Lindale 41, Mount Pleasant 28; Whitehouse 50, Pine Tree 36; Marshall 44, Nacogdoches 20

Nov. 1 schedule: Hallsville at Nacogdoches; Mount Pleasant at Jacksonville’ Lindale at Pine Tree; Marshall at Whitehouse

District 10-4A, DI

Team Overall District
Carthage 8-0 3-0
Henderson 6-2 2-1
Kilgore 5-3 2-1
Van 5-3 1-2
Palestine 3-5 1-2
Chapel Hill 2-6 0-3

Oct. 25 results: Carthage 43, Palestine 0; Henderson 63, Chapel Hill 35; Kilgore 20, Van 14

Nov. 1 schedule: Henderson at Carthage’ Kilgore at Palestine; Chapel Hill at Van

District 6-4A, DII

Team Overall District
Pleasant Grove 8-1 3-0
Gilmer 6-3 2-1
Spring Hill 4-4 1-1
Pittsburg 3-5 0-2
Liberty-Eylau 0-8 0-2

Oct. 25 results: Gilmer 28, Pittsburg 6; Spring Hill (Open); Pleasant Grove 45, Liberty-Eylau 6

Nov. 1 schedule: Gilmer (Open); Spring Hill at Pleasant Grove; Liberty-Eylau at Pittsburg

District 7-3A, DI

Team Overall District
Hooks 7-1 4-0
Atlanta 5-4 3-2
Hughes Springs 7-2 3-2
Jefferson 6-2 2-2
Mount Vernon 6-2 2-2
New Boston 1-7 1-3
Redwater 1-7 0-4

Oct. 25 results: Atlanta 28, Jefferson 24; Hooks 31, Mount Vernon 14; Hughes Springs 48, Redwater 0; New Boston (Open)

Nov. 1 schedule: Atlanta (Open); Hooks at Jefferson; New Boston at Hughes Springs; Redwater at Mount Vernon

District 8-3A, DI

Team Overall District
Sabine 8-0 4-0
Gladewater 5-3 3-1
Mineola 4-4 2-2
Winnsboro 5-3 2-2
Tatum 3-5 2-2
West Rusk 6-3 2-3
White Oak 0-9 0-5

Oct. 25 results: Gladewater 44, White Oak 0; Sabine 31, Mineola 6; Tatum 29, West Rusk 24; Winnsboro (Open)

Nov. 1 schedule: Sabine at Gladewater; Tatum at Mineola; Winnsboro at West Rusk; White Oak (Open)

District 10-3A, DII

Team Overall District
Harmony 5-3 5-0
Grand Saline 6-2 4-1
Winona 5-3 3-2
Troup 4-4 3-2
Arp 2-6 2-3
Frankston 3-4 2-3
Alba-Golden 2-6 1-4
Quitman 0-8 0-5

Oct. 25 results: Troup 42, Alba-Golden 26; Harmony 42, Arp 0; Frankston 46, Quitman 0; Winona 34, Grand Saline 24

Nov. 1 schedule: Alba-Golden at Quitman; Arp at Grand Saline; Harmony at Frankston; Winona at Troup

District 11-3A, DII

Team Overall District
Paul Pewitt 8-0 5-0
Daingerfield 6-2 4-1
New Diana 6-2 4-1
DeKalb 5-3 2-3
Elysian Fields 4-4 2-3
Waskom 3-5 2-3
Ore City 2-8 1-4
Queen City 0-8 0-5

Oct. 25 results: Daingerfield 56, Waskom 35; New Diana 15, DeKalb 2; Ore City 49, Queen City 21; Paul Pewitt 45, Elysian Fields 33

Nov. 1 schedule: Daingerfield at Paul Pewitt; Ore City at DeKalb; Elysian Fields at New Diana; Queen City at Waskom

District 10-2A, DI

Team Overall District
Alto 8-0 3-0
Hawkins 3-5 3-0
Carlisle 5-3 2-1
Big Sandy 2-6 1-2
Union Grove 3-5 0-3
Cushing 1-7 0-3

Oct. 25 results: Alto 61, Cushing 0; Hawkins 18, Big Sandy 6; Carlisle 41, Union Grove 7

Nov. 1 schedule: Hawkins at Alto; Carlisle at Big Sandy; Cushing at Union Grove

District 11-2A, DI

Team Overall District
Joaquin 7-1 4-0
Harleton 6-2 3-1
Garrison 4-4 3-2
Timpson 4-5 2-3
Tenaha 4-4 1-3
Beckville 2-6 1-3
Linden-Kildare 2-6 1-3

Oct. 25 results: Joaquin 27, Beckville 10; Garrison 25, Tenaha 7; Harleton (Open); Timpson 35, Linden-Kildare 0

Nov. 1 schedule: Beckville at Linden-Kildare; Harleton at Garrison; Tenaha at Joaquin; Timpson (Open)

District 10-2A, DII

Team Overall District
Mount Enterprise 7-0 3-0
Detroit 5-3 3-0
Clarksville 4-4 2-1
James Bowie 2-6 1-2
Maud 2-6 0-3
Overton 0-8 0-3

Oct. 25 results: Detroit 18, Clarksville 12; James Bowie 36, Maud 16; Mount Enterprise 46, Overton 6

Nov. 1 schedule: Clarksville at James Bowie; Detroit at Mount Enterprise; Overton at Maud

 