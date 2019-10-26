District 11-6A
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Longview
|8-0
|4-0
|Rockwall
|7-2
|4-1
|Mesquite
|7-1
|3-1
|Tyler Lee
|5-3
|2-2
|Mesquite Horn
|2-6
|1-3
|Rockwall-Heath
|4-5
|1-4
|North Mesquite
|2-6
|0-4
Oct. 25 results: Longview 55, North Mesquite 0; Rockwall-Heath 47, Mesquite Horn 31; Rockwall 35, Tyler Lee 32; Mesquite (Open)
Nov. 1 schedule: Tyler Lee at Longview; Mesquite at Rockwall; North Mesquite at Mesquite Horn; Rockwall-Heath (Open)
District 7-5A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|McKinney North
|8-1
|5-0
|John Tyler
|3-5
|3-1
|Mesquite Poteet
|4-4
|3-1
|West Mesquite
|2-6
|2-2
|Texas High
|4-4
|1-3
|Sherman
|4-4
|1-3
|Wylie East
|2-7
|0-5
Oct. 24 results: McKinney North 36, John Tyler 28
Oct. 25 results: West Mesquite 31, Mesquite Poteet 17; Sherman 42, Wylie East 14; Texas High (Open)
Nov. 1 schedule: McKinney North (Open); Mesquite Poteet at John Tyler; Sherman at West Mesquite; Texas High at Wylie East
District 9-5A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Whitehouse
|6-2
|5-0
|Marshall
|5-3
|5-0
|Pine Tree
|5-3
|4-1
|Lindale
|5-3
|3-2
|Nacogdoches
|1-7
|1-4
|Mount Pleasant
|3-5
|1-4
|Jacksonville
|2-6
|1-4
|Hallsville
|2-6
|0-5
Oct. 25 results: Jacksonville 28, Hallsville 15; Lindale 41, Mount Pleasant 28; Whitehouse 50, Pine Tree 36; Marshall 44, Nacogdoches 20
Nov. 1 schedule: Hallsville at Nacogdoches; Mount Pleasant at Jacksonville’ Lindale at Pine Tree; Marshall at Whitehouse
District 10-4A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Carthage
|8-0
|3-0
|Henderson
|6-2
|2-1
|Kilgore
|5-3
|2-1
|Van
|5-3
|1-2
|Palestine
|3-5
|1-2
|Chapel Hill
|2-6
|0-3
Oct. 25 results: Carthage 43, Palestine 0; Henderson 63, Chapel Hill 35; Kilgore 20, Van 14
Nov. 1 schedule: Henderson at Carthage’ Kilgore at Palestine; Chapel Hill at Van
District 6-4A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Pleasant Grove
|8-1
|3-0
|Gilmer
|6-3
|2-1
|Spring Hill
|4-4
|1-1
|Pittsburg
|3-5
|0-2
|Liberty-Eylau
|0-8
|0-2
Oct. 25 results: Gilmer 28, Pittsburg 6; Spring Hill (Open); Pleasant Grove 45, Liberty-Eylau 6
Nov. 1 schedule: Gilmer (Open); Spring Hill at Pleasant Grove; Liberty-Eylau at Pittsburg
District 7-3A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Hooks
|7-1
|4-0
|Atlanta
|5-4
|3-2
|Hughes Springs
|7-2
|3-2
|Jefferson
|6-2
|2-2
|Mount Vernon
|6-2
|2-2
|New Boston
|1-7
|1-3
|Redwater
|1-7
|0-4
Oct. 25 results: Atlanta 28, Jefferson 24; Hooks 31, Mount Vernon 14; Hughes Springs 48, Redwater 0; New Boston (Open)
Nov. 1 schedule: Atlanta (Open); Hooks at Jefferson; New Boston at Hughes Springs; Redwater at Mount Vernon
District 8-3A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Sabine
|8-0
|4-0
|Gladewater
|5-3
|3-1
|Mineola
|4-4
|2-2
|Winnsboro
|5-3
|2-2
|Tatum
|3-5
|2-2
|West Rusk
|6-3
|2-3
|White Oak
|0-9
|0-5
Oct. 25 results: Gladewater 44, White Oak 0; Sabine 31, Mineola 6; Tatum 29, West Rusk 24; Winnsboro (Open)
Nov. 1 schedule: Sabine at Gladewater; Tatum at Mineola; Winnsboro at West Rusk; White Oak (Open)
District 10-3A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Harmony
|5-3
|5-0
|Grand Saline
|6-2
|4-1
|Winona
|5-3
|3-2
|Troup
|4-4
|3-2
|Arp
|2-6
|2-3
|Frankston
|3-4
|2-3
|Alba-Golden
|2-6
|1-4
|Quitman
|0-8
|0-5
Oct. 25 results: Troup 42, Alba-Golden 26; Harmony 42, Arp 0; Frankston 46, Quitman 0; Winona 34, Grand Saline 24
Nov. 1 schedule: Alba-Golden at Quitman; Arp at Grand Saline; Harmony at Frankston; Winona at Troup
District 11-3A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Paul Pewitt
|8-0
|5-0
|Daingerfield
|6-2
|4-1
|New Diana
|6-2
|4-1
|DeKalb
|5-3
|2-3
|Elysian Fields
|4-4
|2-3
|Waskom
|3-5
|2-3
|Ore City
|2-8
|1-4
|Queen City
|0-8
|0-5
Oct. 25 results: Daingerfield 56, Waskom 35; New Diana 15, DeKalb 2; Ore City 49, Queen City 21; Paul Pewitt 45, Elysian Fields 33
Nov. 1 schedule: Daingerfield at Paul Pewitt; Ore City at DeKalb; Elysian Fields at New Diana; Queen City at Waskom
District 10-2A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Alto
|8-0
|3-0
|Hawkins
|3-5
|3-0
|Carlisle
|5-3
|2-1
|Big Sandy
|2-6
|1-2
|Union Grove
|3-5
|0-3
|Cushing
|1-7
|0-3
Oct. 25 results: Alto 61, Cushing 0; Hawkins 18, Big Sandy 6; Carlisle 41, Union Grove 7
Nov. 1 schedule: Hawkins at Alto; Carlisle at Big Sandy; Cushing at Union Grove
District 11-2A, DI
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Joaquin
|7-1
|4-0
|Harleton
|6-2
|3-1
|Garrison
|4-4
|3-2
|Timpson
|4-5
|2-3
|Tenaha
|4-4
|1-3
|Beckville
|2-6
|1-3
|Linden-Kildare
|2-6
|1-3
Oct. 25 results: Joaquin 27, Beckville 10; Garrison 25, Tenaha 7; Harleton (Open); Timpson 35, Linden-Kildare 0
Nov. 1 schedule: Beckville at Linden-Kildare; Harleton at Garrison; Tenaha at Joaquin; Timpson (Open)
District 10-2A, DII
|Team
|Overall
|District
|Mount Enterprise
|7-0
|3-0
|Detroit
|5-3
|3-0
|Clarksville
|4-4
|2-1
|James Bowie
|2-6
|1-2
|Maud
|2-6
|0-3
|Overton
|0-8
|0-3
Oct. 25 results: Detroit 18, Clarksville 12; James Bowie 36, Maud 16; Mount Enterprise 46, Overton 6
Nov. 1 schedule: Clarksville at James Bowie; Detroit at Mount Enterprise; Overton at Maud