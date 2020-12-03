Whitehouse vs Pine Tree
Buy Now

Pine Tree’s Tyler Sheffield runs against Whitehouse at Pirate Stadium.

 Michael Cavazos/Longview News-Journal Photo

Rushing (Min. 400 yards)

Player, team No. Yards TD
J. Miller, Legacy 136 1286 16
B. Stewart, T. High 133 1049 12
M. Gooden, Whitehouse 174 1020 7
K. Meredith, Longview 122 978 18
M. Haynes, Longview 92 854 10
T. Sheffield, P. Tree 117 778 7
B. Donnell, Legacy 104 773 4
Do. Williams, Marshall 128 687 7
D.J. Freeman, P. Tree 85 666 7
E. Morgan, P. Tree 99 531 3
K. Medlock, Tyler 78 406 1

Passing (Min. 500 yards)

Player, team C A Yards TD Int.
B. McHenry, T. High 104 163 1770 23 2
B. Burris, Marshall 96 192 1512 14 6
J. Conflitti, Whitehouse 144 224 1313 19 9
D.J. Freeman, P. Tree 61 123 1277 17 2
T. Lee, Hallsville 96 191 1108 9 9
K. Pinkard, Tyler 51 93 829 5 4
T. Adams, Legacy 60 118 760 10 4
E. Sanchez, Tyler 59 116 727 3 6
J. Allen, Longview 45 86 627 6 3

Receiving (Min. 20 catches)

Player, team No. Yards TD
T. Theiring, Whitehouse 60 595 11
C. Rogas, Hallsville 43 491 3
M. Potts, Tyler 42 591 1
D. Wilson, Whitehouse 34 273 4
R. Cellars, T. High 32 780 13
De. Williams, marshall 30 458 6
J. Hale, Longview 29 450 6
K. Turner, P. Tree 28 725 7
M. Wade, Tyler 22 470 4
B. Walker, Hallsville 22 418 5
C. Miller, T. High 21 301 4
R. Alexander, Whitehouse 20 276 4

Tackles (Min. 30)

Player, team No.
T. Ates, Tyler 91
J. Janis, Legacy 87
B. Miller, Whitehouse 79
A. Sears, Legacy 65
L. Hale, Longview 60
J. Clark, Whitehouse 55
S. Jackson, Longview 52
C. Starks, Legacy 52
T. Tamplin, Longview 50
E. Brody, Whitehouse 50
J. Olivares, Legacy 50
D. Brown, T. High 48
X. Tatum, Tyler 48
D. Isaac, Longview 45
J. Halter, T. High 44
J. Carr, Longview 41
M. Johnson, Whitehouse 41
T. Hale, Longview 40
J. Tyson, T. High 39
C. Harris, Legacy 39
Q. McMiller, Tyler 38
C. Smith, T. High 37
K. Jackson-Jamerson, Longview 37
A. Johnson, Tyler 37
J. Green, T. High 35
J. Brandon, Whitehouse 35
C. Gallagher, Legacy 35
R. Sanders, Whitehouse 34
J. Villela, Tyler 34
K. Erwin, Tyler 32
L. Flowers, Legacy 32
K.J. Humber, Legacy 32
K. Roberts, Whitehouse 31
J. Morgan, Legacy 31
J. Nicholson, Legacy 30
G. Lawrence, Legacy 5

Sacks (Min. 3)

Player, team No.
C. Smith, T. High 8
T. Tamplin, Longview 6
M. Johnson, Whitehouse 6
J. Janis, Legacy 5
G. Lawrence, Legacy 5
J. Clark, Whitehouse 4
H. Tarver, P. Tree 3
D. Brown, T. High 3
K. Jackson-Jamerson 3
B. Miller, Whitehouse 3
K. Roberts, Whitehouse 3

Interceptions (Min. 3)

Player, team No.
J. Brandon, Whitehouse 4
T. Ates, Tyler 4
J. Blinks, P. Tree 3
T. Hale, Longview 3

Fumble Recoveries (Min. 3)

Player, team No.
K. Jackson-Jamerson, Longview 4
K. Roberts, Whitehouse 4
B. Miller, Whitehouse 3

Coaches are asked to submit updated season statistics by 10 p.m. each Tuesday for Friday publication in The Zone. Email: jstallard@news-journal.com