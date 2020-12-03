Rushing (Min. 400 yards)
|Player, team
|No.
|Yards
|TD
|J. Miller, Legacy
|136
|1286
|16
|B. Stewart, T. High
|133
|1049
|12
|M. Gooden, Whitehouse
|174
|1020
|7
|K. Meredith, Longview
|122
|978
|18
|M. Haynes, Longview
|92
|854
|10
|T. Sheffield, P. Tree
|117
|778
|7
|B. Donnell, Legacy
|104
|773
|4
|Do. Williams, Marshall
|128
|687
|7
|D.J. Freeman, P. Tree
|85
|666
|7
|E. Morgan, P. Tree
|99
|531
|3
|K. Medlock, Tyler
|78
|406
|1
Passing (Min. 500 yards)
|Player, team
|C
|A
|Yards
|TD
|Int.
|B. McHenry, T. High
|104
|163
|1770
|23
|2
|B. Burris, Marshall
|96
|192
|1512
|14
|6
|J. Conflitti, Whitehouse
|144
|224
|1313
|19
|9
|D.J. Freeman, P. Tree
|61
|123
|1277
|17
|2
|T. Lee, Hallsville
|96
|191
|1108
|9
|9
|K. Pinkard, Tyler
|51
|93
|829
|5
|4
|T. Adams, Legacy
|60
|118
|760
|10
|4
|E. Sanchez, Tyler
|59
|116
|727
|3
|6
|J. Allen, Longview
|45
|86
|627
|6
|3
Receiving (Min. 20 catches)
|Player, team
|No.
|Yards
|TD
|T. Theiring, Whitehouse
|60
|595
|11
|C. Rogas, Hallsville
|43
|491
|3
|M. Potts, Tyler
|42
|591
|1
|D. Wilson, Whitehouse
|34
|273
|4
|R. Cellars, T. High
|32
|780
|13
|De. Williams, marshall
|30
|458
|6
|J. Hale, Longview
|29
|450
|6
|K. Turner, P. Tree
|28
|725
|7
|M. Wade, Tyler
|22
|470
|4
|B. Walker, Hallsville
|22
|418
|5
|C. Miller, T. High
|21
|301
|4
|R. Alexander, Whitehouse
|20
|276
|4
Tackles (Min. 30)
|Player, team
|No.
|T. Ates, Tyler
|91
|J. Janis, Legacy
|87
|B. Miller, Whitehouse
|79
|A. Sears, Legacy
|65
|L. Hale, Longview
|60
|J. Clark, Whitehouse
|55
|S. Jackson, Longview
|52
|C. Starks, Legacy
|52
|T. Tamplin, Longview
|50
|E. Brody, Whitehouse
|50
|J. Olivares, Legacy
|50
|D. Brown, T. High
|48
|X. Tatum, Tyler
|48
|D. Isaac, Longview
|45
|J. Halter, T. High
|44
|J. Carr, Longview
|41
|M. Johnson, Whitehouse
|41
|T. Hale, Longview
|40
|J. Tyson, T. High
|39
|C. Harris, Legacy
|39
|Q. McMiller, Tyler
|38
|C. Smith, T. High
|37
|K. Jackson-Jamerson, Longview
|37
|A. Johnson, Tyler
|37
|J. Green, T. High
|35
|J. Brandon, Whitehouse
|35
|C. Gallagher, Legacy
|35
|R. Sanders, Whitehouse
|34
|J. Villela, Tyler
|34
|K. Erwin, Tyler
|32
|L. Flowers, Legacy
|32
|K.J. Humber, Legacy
|32
|K. Roberts, Whitehouse
|31
|J. Morgan, Legacy
|31
|J. Nicholson, Legacy
|30
|G. Lawrence, Legacy
|5
Sacks (Min. 3)
|Player, team
|No.
|C. Smith, T. High
|8
|T. Tamplin, Longview
|6
|M. Johnson, Whitehouse
|6
|J. Janis, Legacy
|5
|G. Lawrence, Legacy
|5
|J. Clark, Whitehouse
|4
|H. Tarver, P. Tree
|3
|D. Brown, T. High
|3
|K. Jackson-Jamerson
|3
|B. Miller, Whitehouse
|3
|K. Roberts, Whitehouse
|3
Interceptions (Min. 3)
|Player, team
|No.
|J. Brandon, Whitehouse
|4
|T. Ates, Tyler
|4
|J. Blinks, P. Tree
|3
|T. Hale, Longview
|3
Fumble Recoveries (Min. 3)
|Player, team
|No.
|K. Jackson-Jamerson, Longview
|4
|K. Roberts, Whitehouse
|4
|B. Miller, Whitehouse
|3