Tyler Legacy
Buy Now

Tyler Legacy’s Jamarion Miller runs against Lufkin. Miller is leading the area in rushing yards.

 Sarah A. Miller/Tyler Morning Telegraph Photo

Rushing (Min. 400 yards)

Player, team No. Yards TD
J. Miller, Legacy 129 1198 13
B. Stewart, T. High 133 1049 12
M. Gooden, Whitehouse 155 878 7
M. Haynes, Longview 85 797 10
K. Meredith, Longview 108 790 14
Do. Williams, Marshall 128 687 7
T. Sheffield, P. Tree 100 611 6
B. Donnell, Legacy 92 585 6
D.J. Freeman, P. Tree 75 534 6
E. Morgan, P. Tree 93 531 3
K. Medlock, Tyler 75 402 1

Passing (Min. 500 yards)

Player, team C A Yards TD Int
B. McHenry, T. High 104 163 1779 23 2
B. Burris, Marshall 96 192 1512 14 6
J. Conflitti, Whitehouse 133 206 1171 16 9
T. Lee, Hallsville 96 191 1108 9 9
D.J. Freeman, P. Tree 53 103 1062 14 1
K. Pinkard, Tyler 47 83 780 5 4
T. Adams, Legacy 53 108 746 9 4
E. Sanchez, Tyler 47 91 642 3 5
J. Allen, Longview 38 76 538 4 1

Receiving (Min. 20 catches)

Player, team No. Yards TD
T. Theiring, Whitehouse 57 558 10
C. Rogas, Hallsville 43 491 3
M. Potts, Tyler 33 521 1
R. Cellers, T. High 32 780 13
De. Williams, Marshall 30 458 6
D. Wilson, Whitehouse 29 231 4
J. Hale, Longview 26 422 6
K. Turner, P. Tree 24 599 6
B. Walker, Hallsville 22 418 5
C. Miller, T. High 21 301 4

Tackles (Min. 30)

Player, team No.
T. Ates, Tyler 81
J. Janis, Legacy 78
B. Miller, Whitehouse 72
A. Sears, Legacy 60
S. Jackson, Longview 52
J. Olivares, Legacy 51
L. Hale, Longview 50
J. Clark, Whitehouse 49
C. Starks, Legacy 48
C. Smith, T. High 47
T. Tamplin, Longview 45
E. Brody, Whitehouse 45
X. Tatum, Tyler 45
D. Isaac, Longview 40
J. Tyson, T. High 39
J. Carr, Longview 38
M. Johnson, Whitehouse 38
Q. McMiller, Tyler 38
C. Harris, Legacy 37
T. Hale, Longview 37
J. Halter, T. High 35
G. Lawrence, Legacy 34
K. Jackson-Jamerson, Longview 34
J. Green, T. High 32
R. Sanders, Whitehouse 32
A. Johnson, Tyler 31
C. Gallagher, Legacy 30

Sacks (Min. 3)

Player, team No.
C. Smith, T. High 6
T. Tamplin, Longview 5
J. Janis, Legacy 4
G. Lawrence, Legacy 4
J. Clark, Whitehouse 4
M. Johnson, Whitehouse 4
H. Tarver, P. Tree 3
C. Surratt, T. High 3
R. Sanders, Whitehouse 3
T. Jones, P. Tree 2
S. Williams, P. Tree 2
Ra. Levingston, P. Tree 2
Ry. Levingston, P. Tree 2
J. Green, T. High 2
K. Jackson-Jamerson, Longview 2
A. Bryant, Longview 2
D. Stanford, Longview 2
B. Miller, Whitehouse 2
P. Johnson, Tyler 2

Interceptions (Min. 3)

Player, team No.
T. Hale, Longview 3
J. Brandon, Whitehouse 3
T. Ates, Tyler 3
J. Jones, T. High 2
C. Stitmon, P. Tree 2
J. Blinks, P. Tree 2
K.J. Humber, Legacy 2
D. Davis, Longview 2
S. Cook, Whitehouse 2

Fumble Recoveries (Min. 3)

Player, team No.
K. Jackson-Jamerson, Longview 3
K. Roberts, Whitehouse 3
M. Burns, Whitehouse 2
E. Brody, Whitehouse 2
B. Miller, Whitehouse 2

Coaches are asked to submit updated season statistics by 10 p.m. each Tuesday for Friday publication in The Zone. Email: jstallard@news-journal.com