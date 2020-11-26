Rushing (Min. 400 yards)
|Player, team
|No.
|Yards
|TD
|J. Miller, Legacy
|129
|1198
|13
|B. Stewart, T. High
|133
|1049
|12
|M. Gooden, Whitehouse
|155
|878
|7
|M. Haynes, Longview
|85
|797
|10
|K. Meredith, Longview
|108
|790
|14
|Do. Williams, Marshall
|128
|687
|7
|T. Sheffield, P. Tree
|100
|611
|6
|B. Donnell, Legacy
|92
|585
|6
|D.J. Freeman, P. Tree
|75
|534
|6
|E. Morgan, P. Tree
|93
|531
|3
|K. Medlock, Tyler
|75
|402
|1
Passing (Min. 500 yards)
|Player, team
|C
|A
|Yards
|TD
|Int
|B. McHenry, T. High
|104
|163
|1779
|23
|2
|B. Burris, Marshall
|96
|192
|1512
|14
|6
|J. Conflitti, Whitehouse
|133
|206
|1171
|16
|9
|T. Lee, Hallsville
|96
|191
|1108
|9
|9
|D.J. Freeman, P. Tree
|53
|103
|1062
|14
|1
|K. Pinkard, Tyler
|47
|83
|780
|5
|4
|T. Adams, Legacy
|53
|108
|746
|9
|4
|E. Sanchez, Tyler
|47
|91
|642
|3
|5
|J. Allen, Longview
|38
|76
|538
|4
|1
Receiving (Min. 20 catches)
|Player, team
|No.
|Yards
|TD
|T. Theiring, Whitehouse
|57
|558
|10
|C. Rogas, Hallsville
|43
|491
|3
|M. Potts, Tyler
|33
|521
|1
|R. Cellers, T. High
|32
|780
|13
|De. Williams, Marshall
|30
|458
|6
|D. Wilson, Whitehouse
|29
|231
|4
|J. Hale, Longview
|26
|422
|6
|K. Turner, P. Tree
|24
|599
|6
|B. Walker, Hallsville
|22
|418
|5
|C. Miller, T. High
|21
|301
|4
Tackles (Min. 30)
|Player, team
|No.
|T. Ates, Tyler
|81
|J. Janis, Legacy
|78
|B. Miller, Whitehouse
|72
|A. Sears, Legacy
|60
|S. Jackson, Longview
|52
|J. Olivares, Legacy
|51
|L. Hale, Longview
|50
|J. Clark, Whitehouse
|49
|C. Starks, Legacy
|48
|C. Smith, T. High
|47
|T. Tamplin, Longview
|45
|E. Brody, Whitehouse
|45
|X. Tatum, Tyler
|45
|D. Isaac, Longview
|40
|J. Tyson, T. High
|39
|J. Carr, Longview
|38
|M. Johnson, Whitehouse
|38
|Q. McMiller, Tyler
|38
|C. Harris, Legacy
|37
|T. Hale, Longview
|37
|J. Halter, T. High
|35
|G. Lawrence, Legacy
|34
|K. Jackson-Jamerson, Longview
|34
|J. Green, T. High
|32
|R. Sanders, Whitehouse
|32
|A. Johnson, Tyler
|31
|C. Gallagher, Legacy
|30
Sacks (Min. 3)
|Player, team
|No.
|C. Smith, T. High
|6
|T. Tamplin, Longview
|5
|J. Janis, Legacy
|4
|G. Lawrence, Legacy
|4
|J. Clark, Whitehouse
|4
|M. Johnson, Whitehouse
|4
|H. Tarver, P. Tree
|3
|C. Surratt, T. High
|3
|R. Sanders, Whitehouse
|3
|T. Jones, P. Tree
|2
|S. Williams, P. Tree
|2
|Ra. Levingston, P. Tree
|2
|Ry. Levingston, P. Tree
|2
|J. Green, T. High
|2
|K. Jackson-Jamerson, Longview
|2
|A. Bryant, Longview
|2
|D. Stanford, Longview
|2
|B. Miller, Whitehouse
|2
|P. Johnson, Tyler
|2
Interceptions (Min. 3)
|Player, team
|No.
|T. Hale, Longview
|3
|J. Brandon, Whitehouse
|3
|T. Ates, Tyler
|3
|J. Jones, T. High
|2
|C. Stitmon, P. Tree
|2
|J. Blinks, P. Tree
|2
|K.J. Humber, Legacy
|2
|D. Davis, Longview
|2
|S. Cook, Whitehouse
|2
Fumble Recoveries (Min. 3)
|Player, team
|No.
|K. Jackson-Jamerson, Longview
|3
|K. Roberts, Whitehouse
|3
|M. Burns, Whitehouse
|2
|E. Brody, Whitehouse
|2
|B. Miller, Whitehouse
|2