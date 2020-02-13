From Staff Reports
State champions Carthage and Pleasant Grove dominated voting on the Class 4A Texas Sports Writers Association All-State Football Team released on Thursday, combining for eight first team selections, one Player of the Year and a Coach of the Year.
Carthage landed six players on the first team, and head coach Scott Surratt was named Coach of the Year after leading the Bulldogs to the Class 4A Division I championship.
Pleasant Grove, which won the Division II title, had a couple of first team selections — including Defensive Player of the Year Landon Jackson.
The elite team was selected by TSWA members based on nominations from coaches and media members from around the state.
Surratt led Carthage to a 16-0 record and the program’s seven state title in his 13 seasons at the helm. Jackson recorded 111 tackles, 29 tackles for loss, 22 quarterback pressures, 17 sacks, seven forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and five passes defended for Pleasant Grove.
Ace Whitehead of Lampasas was named the Offensive Player of the Year after passing for 4,259 yards, 54 touchdowns and six interceptions and rushing for 723 yards and 23 scores.
First team offensive players from East Texas were Carthage offensive guard Tee Kellum (48 knockdowns, 94 percent grade), Athens offensive tackle Garrett Hayes (97 pancakes, 14 cut blocks, 93 percent grade, no sacks allowed), Carthage receiver Kelvontay Dixon (74 catches, 1,240 yards, 20 touchdowns; 30 carries, 206 yards, 2 TD) and Carthage tight end Montrell Smith (28 catches, 279 yards, 4 TD; 90 percent grade, 17 knockdowns).
Joining Jackson on the first team defense are Pleasant Grove lineman Marcus Burris (92 tackles, 40 QB pressures, seven tackles for loss, 13 sacks), Carthae defensive lineman Quinton Owens (99 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 11 QB pressures, three passes defended, four forced fumbles, four sacks, two fumble recoveries, one interception), Carthage linebacker Rayvon Ingram (117 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, eight QB pressures, five sacks) and Carthage defensive back Cole Whitlock (101 tackles, four tackles for loss, two QB pressures, two fumble recoveries, one sack, one defensive TD).