GREENVILLE — Brandon Stephenson ran for three scores and threw for two more, and Greenville pulled away in the second half for a 34-18 win over Henderson Friday.
Greenville, a 5A school playing its first game of the season, racked up 197 yards rushing in the second half after being held to one in the first two quarters.
Stephenson started the second half with a 23-yard run on Greenville’s first drive to make it 14-3, but he was intercepted by Henderson’s Charles Simpson on the ensuing possession.
Henderson turned the miscue into points when D’Cameron Walker raced to the corner for a 1-yard touchdown run then added the 2-point conversion to make it 14-11 with 4:57 remaining in the third.
Stephenson widened Greenville’s lead with a 2-yard run later in the quarter and had a 4-yard score early in the fourth.
He capped the Lions’ scoring with a 27-yard touchdown pass with 5:22 left in the game, and Henderson’s Yacorus Porter put up the final points of the night with a 1-yard touchdown plunge with nine seconds to go.
Walker led Henderson (1-2) with 75 yards rushing, while Donovan Davis completed 13 of 18 passes for 123 yards.
Tobaius Jackson had six of the grabs for 57 yards.
Henderson’s Jacob Taylor partially blocked a Greenville put in the first quarter, and the Lions drove to a Jim Jose 33-yard field goal for a 3-0 advantage.
After the teams swapped punts, Stephenson found Shawn Brown on an 18-yard touchdown pass in the second stanza to make it 7-3 at the break.
Henderson opens district play Friday at home against Athens.