Longview’s Tyshawn Taylor picked up right where he left off, and Sabine’s B.J. Stidham made a quick first impression.
For their efforts, Taylor and Stidham earned Player of the Week honors for the first week of the high school football season. Taylor is the Texas Bank and Trust Defensive Player of the Week, and Stidham picked up Peltier Kia Longview Defensive Player of the Week accolades.
Taylor, who capped his junior season with one of the biggest plays in Lobo football history back in December, recorded 14 tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss on Friday in the Lobos’ 24-21 win over Lufkin.
In the Class 6A Division II state title game against Beaumont West Brook, Taylor had 10 tackles, a forced fumble, two tackles for loss and a sack. It was Taylor’s forced fumble that turned the ball back over to the Lobos with little time remaining — letting Longview run out the clock on a 35-34 win.
Taylor finished his 2018 season with 121 tackles, three sacks, 15 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Stidham also had an eventful 2018, but he made a name for himself in the weight room where he captured his second straight Class 3A state powerlifting championship in the 123-pound division.
In 2017, he set a Class 3A state record with a 455-pound squat en route to a 1,135-pound overall championship. In 2018, he broke his own squat record at 465 pounds, and set a 3A state record with a 1,210-pound total.
On Friday, Stidham carried 25 times for 311 yards and two touchdowns to help the Cardinals get the season off to a good start with a 34-6 win over Carlisle.
He scored on a 34-yard run just 1:06 into the contest to give the Cardinals the early lead. Stidham later helped Sabine put things away when he capped a 90-yard drive with a 45-yard touchdown run. He opened that drive with a 30-yard jaunt.
Longview will host Marshall, and Sabine will host Shelbyville on Friday.