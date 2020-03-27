Newly-named Paul Pewitt head football coach and athletic director Richard Strickland has done his homework. He is well aware of the rich-tradition that is Brahma football, and is excited to steward the program.
“I feel like Paul Pewitt provides a great situation for me and my family. Just off the recent history, I feel like I got a chance to go in there and be successful,” said Strickland, who was named Paul Pewitt’s 15th AD/head football coach Thursday night the school’s monthly trustees meeting. “I went back and studied Paul Pewitt for the last 30 years and between the ups and downs they’ve still averaged 8.2 wins per season. That definitely factored in to the decision. It’s just a real good job that I can hopefully show my talents.”
This will be Strickland’s second head coaching stint after spending two seasons at Overton in 2016-2017. The 37-year-old took Overton to an 8-3 playoff-showing his first season, but left at the conclusion of a 1-9 debacle in 2017.
Strickland, who was on state championship coaching staffs at Carthage in 2008 and again at Henderson in 2010, most recently served as defensive coordinator for the Scrappers in Nashville, Arkansas.
“I’ve been blessed to be at some good places and had success. The pressure’s not gonna be anything new to me. I’m used to coaching in big football games and hope to coach in a lot more of them,” Strickland said.
“I had some success my first year at Overton. I learned a lot about myself and learned think out everything I do from everybody’s perspective. I think my experience there is gonna make be a better leader in general. Because I faced every possible adversity you could possibly face.”
It’s not like Strickland inherits a cupboard void of groceries. The Brahmas return a bushel of talent from last year’s 14-2 Class 3A DII state runner-up under Triston Abron, who left to take the head coaching position at Mexia.
“I feel like I’ve had extreme growth the past few years and am very thankful that I got the opportunity in Overton and owe a lot to (Stephen) Dubose. He’s a great mentor and I still lean on him today,” said Strickland.
“I intend to do a lot of one with the coaches. It’s kind of weird because I can’t group them all together. Not sure when I’ll get to meet the kids. I don’t know any other way to do it. Guess I’m writing the blueprint. Hope I can get it done right.”
The rabid football fans in Omaha/Naples are counting on it.