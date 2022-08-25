JUNIOR VARSITY
LONGVIEW 36, BOYD 0: At Lobo Stadium, Maverick Rowe scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and tossed two touchdown passes to lead the Longview junior varsity A team to a 36-0 win over McKinney Boyd.
Rowe threw TD passes to Buster Mumphrey of 4 yards and Brandon Horne of 32 yards. K'Emion Dobbins had a tackle for a safety, Alexx Hawkins scored on a 1-yard run and Jan Hudietz booted four extra points for the Lobos. Kason Brooks came up with a fumble recovery on defense.
LONGVIEW 26, BOYD 6: At Judson Stadium, Da'Morrion Williams threw two touchdown passes, ran in a 2-point conversion and threw a 2-point conversion pass to Jaiden Henderson to lead the Lobos to a 26-6 win over McKinney Boyd.
Henderson caught an 8-yard TD pass, Mason Lundy hauled in a 5-yard pass for a TD and J'Anthony Adams scored on a 25-yard run and a 2-point conversion.
NINTH GRADE
LONGVIEW 33, BOYD 7: MCKINNEY - Mason Washington and Robert White both scored twice on the ground, Jace Peterson got the defense on the board with a 35-yard interception return and the Longview freshman A team rolled past McKinney Boyd, 33-7.
Washington had a pair of 10-yard runs, and White scored on runs of 2 and 49 yards. Houston Rowe and Jordan Hobbs both cashed in on 2-point conversions, and Jaden Woolridge and Kylon Cummings recovered fumbles. Christian Mata forced a fumble for the Lobos.
LONGVIEW 36, BOYD 6: MCKINNEY - Cayden Ballard and Jessiah Hill scored on touchdown runs and tacked on 2-pointers for Longview as the Lobo freshman B team earned a 36-6 win over McKinney Boyd.
Ballard scored on runs of 10 and 20 yards to go along with his 2-pointer, and Hill had a 15-yard scoring run. Devion Jackson chipped in with a 4-yard TD run and a fumble recovery. Domanik Jefferson added a 2-yard TD run, and Mason Booker chipped in with a 2-point conversion.
Miles Polk, Jakyris Starnes and Kaden Fletcher all recovered fumbles.