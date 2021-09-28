JUNIOR VARSITY
U. GROVE 20, LINDALE 0: Jace Roberts tossed a couple of touchdown passes for the Lions, and the Union Grove JV blanked Lindale White, 20-0.
Roberts hit Will Wilson on a 28-yard scoring pass and also connected from nine yards out with Jesse Fulmer. Alston Mullins had a 15-yard TD run and a two-point conversion.
Aric Warnick, Tommy Branscom, Jacob Griffin, Gaige Polen and J.J. Marsh played well on the offensive line for Union Grove, and Tanner Pirtle had a fumble recovery for the defense.
JUNIOR HIGH
EIGHTH GRADE
NACOGDOCHES 12, FOSTER 8: Nacogdoches held on for a 12-8 win over the Foster Dragons on Tuesday.
Jassiah Hill passed for 50 yards, rushed for 30 yards and a touchdown and added a two-point conversion for the Dragons in the loss.
Da'Kayden Carter rushed for 20 yards, and Cayden Ballard picked up 30 yards on the ground. Jaidon Henderson had 50 receiving yards.
Cayden Dixon (interception), Chance LeBlanc (fumble recovery), Cortavian Tatum (forced fumble), Parker Mecham, Henderson and Rashaan Jefferson were all defensive standouts.
JUDSON 16, LUFKIN 14: Mason Washington scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, Bradley Williams tackled the Lufkin QB in the end zone for a safety to get the defense on the board and the Judson Blue Devils edged Lufkin Purple, 16-14.
Washington carried 17 times for 144 yards and scored on runs of 1 and 37 yards to go along with a 2-point conversion. Houston Rowe carried once for 13 yards.
Defensive standouts for the 4-0 Blue Devils were Washington, Anthony Trevino, Jaden Woolridge, Williams, Lebron Bauer and Jah'Zayvian Jones.
WHITEHOUSE 28, FOREST PARK 8: Kadyn Moon completed 8 of 12 passes for 148 yards and a touchdown in Forest Park's 28-8 loss to Whitehouse.
Amari Johnson had three catches for 102 yards and a touchdown for the Eagles. Moon carried four times for 27 yards. De'Ondre Jefferson rushed for 35 yards, and Kylon Cummings had 15 rushing yards. Malic Culberson had two catches for 18 yards, Cummings two catches for 25 yards and Gerbraylon Butler one catch for three yards and a two-point conversion.
Moon had five tackles, Krystin Williams five tackles and a fumble recovery, Marcus Gates two tackles, Johnson four tackles, Traylon Jones three tackles and Darryl Dolly three tackles.
SEVENTH GRADE
FOREST PARK 16, WHITEHOUSE 6: De'Andre Thurmond completed 8 of 9 passes for 116 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion to lead the Forest Park Eagles past Whitehouse, 16-6.
Trent Jackson hauled in seven passes for 109 yards, both touchdowns and a two-pointer for the Eagles. Thurmond also carried five times for 43 yards and a two-pointer. Z'Camerahn Parker rushed for 24 yards, Jackson added 35 yards on the ground and Ricky Walker had one carry for 12 yards. Parker also caught one pass for seven yards.
Defensive standouts were Parker and Jackson with two tackles apiece, Auriee Esters with one tackle and Daniel Harris with three tackles and a sack.
JUDSON 26, LUFKIN 8: Kaidon Graves rushed for 142 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries, leading the Judson Blue Devils to a 26-8 win over Lufkin Purple.
Henry Johnigan carried five times for 77 yards and had a two-point conversion for the Blue Devils. Trey Hamilton completed his only pass of the night for 20 yards and a touchdown to Lawson Tubb.
The Blue Devils move to 4-0 with the win.
FOSTER 20, NACOGDOCHES 0: Jacorian Stevenson passed for 90 yards and a touchdown - including a 60-yard TD strike to Anthony Huffman - and The Foster Dragons rolled past Nacogdoches, 20-0.
Se'Kemian Moore had 30 receiving yards for the Dragons. Ayden Thompson rushed for 56 yards, one touchdown and a two-point conversion. Keiuntae Tally had 35 rushing yards, and Von'Darryn Adams picked up 25 yards on the ground.
Jayden Bates returned an interception for a touchdown, and Huffman added an interception. Key'Alon Wilmore, Thompson, Daytri Jones and Tally were also defensive standouts.
U. GROVE 32, L-KILDARE 6: Kohl Sirmans scored on a 20-yard run, converted a pair of two-point conversions and had a safety for a couple of more points as the Union Grove junior high team handed Linden-Kildare's JV a 32-6 setback.
Wrigley Roberts scored on a 65-yard run, Carter Cooper had a 30-yard TD sprint and Nathaniel Haggard added a pair of two-point conversions. Corbyn Mullins chipped in with an interception and a tackle for loss on the defensive side.