JUNIOR VARSITY
LONGVIEW 42, MARSHALL 0: Ja’Kedyon Curry scored on defense and special teams, Kaden Brooks added an interception return for a score and the Longview Lobos rolled to a 42-0 win over Marshall at Lobo Stadium.
Curry had a 34-yard interception return for a score and a 50-yard punt return for a touchdown to lead the way for the Lobos. Brooks’ pick six covered 89 yards.
The Lobos also got scoring runs of two yards by Jacob Carpenter, three yards by Isaiah Harris and three yards by Isailynn Taylor.
Michael Fields booted four extra points, and Nicolas Onofre had a pair of extra points.
PINE TREE 22, CRANDALL 14: Cale Herber tossed two touchdown passes and rushed for one score, leading the Pine Tree Pirates to a 22-14 win over Crandall.
Tyrell Sparkman hauled in both receiving TDs from Herber, and Devonte Davis and Branson Niles led the way for Pine Tree on the ground.
Defensively, Jacob Mettler had two sacks and two tackles for loss, and Amare Gary and Jack James recorded five tackles apiece.
NINTH GRADE
LONGVIEW A 39, MARSHALL 6: MARSHALL – Taylor Tatum scored twice on the ground, the Lobo defense added a pair of touchdowns and Longview A rolled to a 39-6 win over Marshall.
Tatum scored on runs of 52 and 2 yards for the Lobos (1-0). Chris Head returned a fumble 37 yards for a score, and Jacolbie Granville had a 22-yard interception return for a TD.
Andrew Tutt tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Chase Smith, and Willie Nelson scored on a 62-yard run for Longview. Alijah Johnson booted three extra points.
LONGVIEW B 32, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL – Jonathan Lee came up big for the Lobos on offense and defense as Longview B blanked Marshall, 32-0.
Lee scored on runs of 12 and 46 yards and also forced two fumbles as Longview improved to 2-0 on the young season.
Ke’Adryan Parker had a 22-yard TD run, and Cedric Taylor scored on a 7-yard run. The Lobos also scored through the air, with Dylan Henderson tossing a 37-yard TD strike to Javion Robertson.
Jacob Vasquez had two extra points.
Anthony Molina, Edwardo Blanco-Rojas and Chase Brown were all defensive standouts for Longview.