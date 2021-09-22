JUNIOR VARSITY
LONGVIEW 41, W. MESQUITE 0: Dylan Henderson and Ke'Adryan Parker scored a pair of rushing touchdowns apiece, Javion Robertson got into the scoring act on defense and the Longview Lobos rolled past West Mesquite, 41-0, to open district play at Lobo Stadium.
Henderson scored on runs of 1 and 2 yards, and Parker had scoring runs of 1 and 10 yards. Jose Soto added a 1-yard TD run for the Lobos, and Robertson returned an interception 35 yards for a score.
John Monsivais booted four extra points, and Nicholas Onfre added one PAT. Jacolbie Granville had an interception for the Lobos, who moved to 4-0 overall with the win.
FRESHMAN
LONGVIEW A 41, W. MESQUITE 6: MESQUITE - Jacayden Bolden and Cason Brooks both sored twice on the ground, Maverick Rowe tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to K'Emion Dobbins and the Longview 9th grade A team coasted past West Mesquite, 41-6, to open district action.
Brenden Reese had a 5-yard TD run for the Lobos. Bolden scored on jaunts of 24 and 15 yards, an Brooks had scoring runs of 42 and six yards. Alexandre Mitchell booted four extra points, and Michael Smith had one PAT.
Da'Kaylon Nelson blocked two punts for Longview, and Javon Towns came up with an interception.
Longview is 4-0 on the year.
LONGVIEW 6, T. HIGH 0: At Judson Stadium, James Robinson scored on a 45-yard run to account for all of the points, and Vertrand Jones had a key tackle on fourth down to preserve the win for Longview 9th B in a 6-0 victory over Texas High.
Longview moves to 4-0 with the victory.