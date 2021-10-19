EIGHTH GRADE
JUDSON 34, NACOGDOCHES 0: Mason Washington carried eight times for 175 yards and scored on runs of 49, 1, 24 and 61 yards - finishing the season with 1,047 rushing yards - as the Judson Blue Devils rolled to a 34-0 shutout over Nacogdoches Moses.
Bradley Williams added 45 yards and a 2-point conversion. Lebron Bauer had an 8-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion, and Houston Rowe passed for 18 yards and added an 8-yard TD run behind the blocking of Beckett Cox, Curtis High, Josh Thomas, Michael Miller, Damarion Pickron and Casey Gilley.
The Blue Devils finish 7-0, earning district and city championships.
LUFKIN 12, FOSTER 10: Lufkin Gold edged the Foster Dragons, 12-10, on Tuesday.
Jassiah Hill rushed for 85 yards, Tazille Madison added 25 yards and a touchdown and Rahsaan Jefferson picked up 15 yards and added a 2-point conversion.
Da'Kayden Carter had an interception, Chance LeBlanc recovered a fumble and Cortavian Tatum, Madison and Jacob Lundy were also defensive standouts.
NACOGDOCHES 26, FOREST PARK 8: Kadyn Moon tossed a 34-yard touchdown pass to Amari Johnson for Forest Park, but the Eagles dropped a 26-8 decision to Nacogdoches.
Qwynton Daniels rushed for 65 yards, and Kylon Cummings picked up 14 yards on the ground for the Eagles. Moon (3 tackles, interception), Darryl Dolly (5 tackles) and Malic Culberson (3 tackles) were defensive leaders for the Eagles.
SEVENTH GRADE
JUDSON 28, NACOGDOCHES 0: Trey Hamilton rushed for one touchdown and tossed a TD pass, Kaiden Graves got into the scoring act on special teams and the Judson Blue Devils improved to 7-0 with a 28-0 shutout of Nacogdoches Moses on Monday at Lobo Stadium.
The Blue Devils finish 7-0 with district and city championships.
Hamilton scored a rushing touchdown, added a two-point conversion and tossed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Lawson Tubb. Destin Sheridan added a 22-yard reception for the Blue Devils. Graves returned a kickoff 60 yards for a TD and added three carries for 57 yards. Henry Johnigan rushed for 25 yards and a two-point conversion, and Cartrayvious Williams had a 7-yard TD run behind the blocking of Abram Gonzalez, Jayden Washington, Keethan Harnage, Zhaquorian Bush and Cy Marsh.
Tracory Borens had an interception on defense.
FOSTER 30, LUFKIN 20: Jacorian Stevenson passed fro 145 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Keiunte Talley rushed for 150 yards and two TDs and the Foster Dragons notched a 30-20 win over Lufkin Gold.
S'Kemian Moore had 80 receiving yards, and Anthony Huffman had 65 receiving yards - with both hauling in TD passes - for the Dragons. Huffman rushed for 20 yards and a 2-point conversion. Talley added a two-pointer, La'Darryn Adams rushed for 15-yards and a two-pointer and the offensive line of Cordell Williams, Juan Rubio, Jimmy Castillo, Khian Hayes and Tyson Johnson paved the way up front.
Defensive standouts were Key'Alon Wilmore, Matthew Slayton, Hobert Nelson, Tyson Johnson and Von'Darryn Adams.
FOREST PARK 8, NACOGDOCHES 6: De'Andre Thurmond tossed a 47-yard touchdown pass to Tren Jackson and Jackson threw to Thurmond for the 2-point conversion as the Forest Park Eagles edged Nacogdoches, 8-6.
Z'Camerohn Parker rushed for 35 yards, Jackson had 25 yards on the ground and Thurmond passed for 57 yards - completing 3 of 6 attempts. Jackson was 1-for-3 passing, including a 40-yard strike to Auriee Esters.
Jackson (7 tackles, fumble recovery), Parker (5 tackles, fumble recovery), Ricky Walker (2 tackles) and Esters (4 tackles) were defensive standouts.