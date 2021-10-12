EIGHTH GRADE
JUDSON 30, FOREST PARK 12: Mason Washington carried just eight times, but scored on four of the runs and finished with 264 yards on the ground as the Judson Blue Devils handed the Forest Park Eagles a 30-12 decision.
Washington scored on runs of 65, 24, 30 and 85 yards for city champion (6-0) Judson. Devion Jackson added six rushing yards, and Houston Rowe passed for six yards - with Lebron Bauer catching one pass for six yards.
Leading the way up front offensively for the Blue Devils were Beckett Cox, Curtis High, Damarion Pickron, Michael Miller and Casey Gilley.
Anthony Trevino, Bradley Williams (interception) and Joshua Thomas were defensive standouts.
Forest Park was led by Kadyn Moon, who completed 9 of 15 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for 62 yards and a TD. Qwynton Daniels rushed for 68 yards, Kylon Cummings added 56 yards on the ground, Amari Johnson had four catches for 45 yards and a TD, Cummings caught one pass for 13 yards, Daniels had two grabs for 34 yards and Malic Culberson caught one pass for 12 yards.
LUFKIN 14, FOSTER 12: The Foster Dragons came up just short in a 14-12 decision to Lufkin.
Jassiah Hill rushed for 70 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 15 yards in the loss for Foster. Da'Kayden Carter rushed for 30 yards, and Tazille Madison had 15 receiving yards.
Chance LeBlanc, Jaidon Henderson, Rahsann Jefferson and Parker Mecham were listed as defensive standouts.
SEVENTH GRADE
JUDSON 28, FOREST PARK 12: Kaidon Graves carried 11 times for 144 yards and a touchdown and added a two-point conversion for city champion (6-0) Judson in a 28-12 win over Forest Park.
Graves scored on a 68 yards run, and Trey Hamilton tossed a 14-yard TD pass to Lawson Tubb. Henry Johnigan scored one touchdown and added a two-pointer to go along with an interception return for a TD. Remington Franklin and Graves (interception) were also defensive standouts.
For Forest Park, Trent Jackson rushed for 78 yards and a TD on five carries and caught three passes for 62 yards. De'andre Thurmond rushed for 30 yards and was 4 of 9 passing for 67 yards and one TD pass of five yards to Auriee Esters.
Jackson (7 tackles), Z'Camerohn Parker (4 tackles, fumble recovery), Daniel Harris (3 tackles) and Ricky Walker (4 tackles) were defensive standouts.
FOSTER 24, LUFKIN 12: Keiuntae Talley rushed for 120 yards and a pair of touchdowns, Jacorian Stevenson tossed a 35-yard TD pass to SeKemian Moore and the Foster Dragons notched a 24-12 win over Lufkin.
Talley also had a two-point conversion for the Dragons. Anthony Huffman had a 40-yard punt return and a two-point conversion, and Von'Darryn Adams rushed for 25 yards and added a 2-pointer.
Defensive standouts were Key'Alon Wilmore, Hobert Nelson, Tyson Johnson, Von'Darryn Adams and La'Darryn Adams.