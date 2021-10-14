JUNIOR VARSITY
LONGVIEW 57, SHERMAN 0: SHERMAN - Dylan Henderson threw three touchdown passes and rushed for a couple of scores, leading the Longview Lobos to a 57-0 win over Sherman.
Henderson scored on runs of 28 and 27 yards and threw TD passes of 12 yards to Fredirick Hawkins, 22 yards to Ethan Harrison and 17 yards to Adrian Davis.
Jacob Carpenter scored on a 3-yard run, Alexx Hawkins had a 12-yard TD run and Jacolbie Granville returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown. John Monsivais booted four extra points, and Nicholas Onofre had three PATS.
Ajonte Marry (interception), Brandrick Lewis (fumble recovery) and Daizhon Buchanan (sack) joined Granville as defensive standouts for the 6-1, 3-1 Lobos.
FRESHMAN
LONGVIEW 55, SHERMAN 0: At Lobo Stadium, Jacayden Bolden scored five rushing touchdowns to lead the way for the Lobos as Longview's 9th grade A team improved to 7-0 and 4-0 with a 55-0 win over Sherman.
Bolden scored on runs of 37, 2, 9, 3 and 73 yards, and Cason Brooks (2 yards), Brenden Reese (17 yards) and Javon Towns (47 yards) also got in the scoring act with rushing TDs. Michael Smith kicked seven extra points.
Leading the defense were Trent Boyd with an interception and Jeffery Smith and Makhi Stewart with fumble recoveries.
LONGVIEW 40, T. HIGH 6: At Judson Stadium, the Longview 9th grade B team moved to 6-1 on the season wit ha 40-6 win over Texas High.
Da'Morrion Williams tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass and a two-point conversion pass to Bryant Peoples, and Peoples also scored on a 50-yard fumble return on a kickoff. Mason Lundy scored on blocked punt, James Robinson had a 4-yard TD run and a two-point conversion, and Williams hit Javarion Wilder with a 15-yard touchdown pass.
Tavaris Silmon returned a fumble 90 yards for the Lobos.