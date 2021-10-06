Eighth GradeFOREST PARK 34, NACOGDOCHES 14: NACOGDOCHES — Amari Johnson caught a touchdown pass, threw a TD pass and had an interception on defense as the Forest Park Eagles notched a 34-14 win over Nacogdoches Moses.
Johnson had two catches for 25 yards, and tossed a 37-yard TD pass to Ger’Braylon Butler. De’Ondre Jefferson rushed for 88 yards and a two-point conversion. Kadyn Moon rushed for 95 yards and a TD, had a pair of two-point conversions and completed 3 of 3 passes for 16 yards and a TD. Qwynton Daniles rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown, and Malik Culberson had a two-point conversion behind an Eagle offensive line that controlled the line of scrimmage.
Culberson (fumble recover), Darryl Dolly (4 tackles) and Kylon Cumings, Leon Barbosa and Mathew Padilla with a sack apiece were listed as defensive standouts.
Seventh GradeFOREST PARK 22, NACOGDOCHES 0: NACOGDOCHES — Z’Camerohn Parker rushed for 107 yards and a touchdown on just five carries, De’Andre Thurmond passed for 143 yards and a touchdown and the Forest Park Eagles blanked Nacogdoches Moses, 22-0, on Tuesday.
Thurmond was 4-for-4 through the air for 143 yards and also rushed for 15 yards for the Eagles. Trent Jackson scored on his only carry of the night, a 25-yard jaunt, and also rushed twice for 133 yards and a touchdown. Auriee Esters and T’Ayden Freeney had two-point conversions, and Jai’Keymien Franklin caught one pass for eight yards.
Defensive standouts were Daniel Harris (4 tackles), Franklin and Ricky Walker with two tackles apiece, Thurmond (3 tackles) and Jackson (5 tackles).