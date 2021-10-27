JUNIOR VARSITY
LONGVIEW 48, M. NORTH 0: At Lobo Stadium, Andrew Tutt threw three touchdown passes and rushed or another score as the Longview Lobos rolled past McKinney North, 48-0.
Tutt scored on a 21-yard run for the Lobos and threw TD strikes of 19 yards to Dylan Henderson, 39 yards to Jose Aguilar and 23 yards to Fredirick Hawkins.
Xazavion Barksdale (9 yards) and Julius McGee (17 yards) scored rushing touchdowns, and the Lobos got on the board on special teams when Laquavean Jackson blocked a punt and Josh Carpenter recovered for a touchdown.
John Monsivais booted four extra points, and Nicolas Onofre added a pair of PATS. Davis Justice intercepted a pass, and Jackson recovered a fumble.
FRESHMAN
LONGVIEW A 31, M. NORTH 7: MCKINNEY - Maverick Rowe threw a pair of touchdown passes, Jacayden Bolden scored twice on the ground and the Longview Lobo 9th grade A team rolled to a 31-7 win over McKinney North.
Rowe had TD passes of 62 yards to Tyler Brown and 12 yards to Ruger Franklin, and Bolden scored on runs of 20 and 2 yards.
Michael Smith booted a 21-yard field goal to go along with four extra points for the Lobos, who were led on defense by Makhi Stewart (2 interceptions) and Javon Towns (interception).
LONGVIEW B 24, M. NORTH 14: MCKINNEY - Jabarion Wilder scored on an 42-yard interception return, Da'Morrion Williams threw a TD pass and rushed for one score and the Longview 9th grade B team notched a 24-14win over McKinney North.
Williams threw a 38-yard TD pass to Bryan Peoples and scored on a 2-yard run. Mason Lundy had a pair of two-point conversion runs, and James Robinson added a two-pointer for the Lobos.