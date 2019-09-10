■ JUDSON SWEEPS: Judson’s 7th grade earned a 2-1 win over Foster, and the 8th grade notched a 2-0 win over Forest Park and a 3-0 win over Foster on Tuesday during a tri-scrimmage at Judson Stadium.
For the Judson 7th grade, Kelvin Washington and Keifer Doxey both scored on 40-yard runs.
Willie Nelson and Alijah Johnson scored on 65-yard runs for Judson’s 8th grad against Forest Park, and Dekaylon Reese tossed touchdown passes of 65 and 60 yards to Christopher Wilder against Foster while Nelson ripped off a 40-yard TD run.