EIGHTH GRADE
JUDSON 32, LUFKIN 20: In a battle of unbeatens, Mason Washington rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries to lead the Judson Blue Devils past Lufkin Gold, 32-20, at Judson Stadium.
Washington also added a 2-point conversion for Judson, now 5-0 on the season. Bradley Williams had 17 rushing yards and one catch for 15 yards. Houston Rowe completed 3 of 4 passes for 63 yards, including a 45-yard TD pass to Lebron Bauer. Bauer also caught a 2-point conversion pass from Rowe, rushed for six yards and had a pair of 2-point runs behind the offensive front of Beckett Cox, Curtis High, Da’Marion Pickron, Michael Miller and Casey Gilley.
Bauer, Joshua Thomas, Anthony Trevino, Washington and Jaden Woolridge were defensive standouts.
N. DIANA 36, Q. CITY 34: Kason Anding rushed for 107 yards and returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown to lead the New Diana Eagles past Queen City, 36-34.
Reed Morris passed for 38 yards, and Levi Green caught three passes for 31 yards and added a 2-point conversion. Green (6 tackles), Khamarion Ingram (7 tackles), Anding (4 tackles) and Logan Wynn (4 tackles, 2 TFL) led the way on defense.
SEVENTH GRADE
JUDSON 28, LUFKIN 0: Brady Gordy led the defensive effort for the Blue Devils, and Judson blanked Lufkin Gold, 28-0, to move to 5-0 on the year.
Kaidon Graves rushed for 128 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries to pace the Blue Devils (5-0) on offense. Henry Johnigan rushed for 37 yards and a pair of 2-point conversions, and Trey Hamilton passed for 8 yards and rushed for 11 yards and one touchdown.
N. DIANA 38, Q. CITY 24: Dejuan Johnson rushed for 178 yards and four touchdowns on just 11 carries to lead New Diana past Queen City, 38-24.
Johnson also passed for 54 yards and a two-point conversion and recorded nine tackles and an interception on defense. Tyler McCoy and Hunter Caraway had rushing touchdowns, Jacob Stevenson caught two passes for 54 yards and Colton Mackey had a 2-point conversion for the Eagles.
Hunter Davis and Mackey had six tackles apiece. Zaylon Talley had four tackles, and Hunter Payne had three tackles, an interception and an onside kick recovery.