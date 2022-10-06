From Staff Reports
Junior VarsityLONGVIEW 36, FORNEY 0: FORNEY - Alex Hawkins rushed for a pair of touchdowns, Jamayis Morrow returned an interception 97 yards for a score and the Longview Lobo junior varsity rolled to a 36-0 win over Forney.
Hawkins scored on runs of 3 and 7 yards, and Maverick Rowe and Buster Mumphrey added 1-yard TD runs for the Lobos.
Jan Hudietz booted four extra points, and the defense recorded a safety.
Ninth GradeLONGVIEW 42, FORNEY 21: In the freshman A game, Mason Washington scored on a pair of long touchdown runs, Robert White scored a couple of close ranger TDs and Houston Rowe tossed two touchdown passes as the Longview Lobos notched a 42-21 win over Forney.
Washington scored on runs of 59 and 29 yards and also added a 2-point conversion. White had TD runs of 1 and 2 yards to go along with a pair of 2-pinters, and Rowe threw touchdown strikes of 52 yards to Amari Johnson and 29 yards to Lebron Bauer.
Johnson, Jaidon Henderson and White all intercepted passes for the Lobos.
LONGVIEW 28, FORNEY 0: In the freshman B game, Jassiah Hill scored on runs of 46 and 2 yards and tossed TD passes of 31 and 32 yards to Javier Glade as the Lobos rolled to a 28-0 win.
David Olvera booted four extra points, and Hill picked off a pass on the defensive side.
Eighth GradeFOSTER 32, JUDSON 16: Hobert Nelson rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Foster Dragons to a 32-16 win over the Judson Blue Devils.
Ayden Thompson added 114 rushing yards, one TD and three 2-point conversions. Keiuntae Talley rused for 105 yards, one TD and a 2-pointer behind the offensive line play of Cole Kennedy, Cordell Williams, Jimmy Castillo, Khian Hayes, Isaac Morin and Tyson Johnson.
Defensive standouts for Foster were Thompson (fumble recovery), Dalton Glezen (interception), Tae’sean Gray, Von’Darryn Adams, La’Darryn Adams, Johnson and Jayden Traylor.
Cartravious Williams rushed for nine yards, Henry Johnigan eight and Jayden Johnson three for Judson. Trey Hamilton completed 5 of 11 passes for 144 yards and a touchdown, and Lawson Tubb had three catches for 123 yards and a TD.
Johnigan also returned a kickoff 63 yards for a TD.
HUBBARD 12, FOREST PARK 8: Jai’Keymian Franklin caught a 40-yard touchdown pass from T’Ayden Freeney in Forest Park’s 12-8 loss to Tyler Hubbard.
Z’Camerohn Parker rushed for 35 yards and a 2-point conversion in the loss. Auriee Esters had six carries for 55 yards and De’Andre Thurmond seven carries for 18 yards.
Defensive standouts were Xavier Miller with 10 tackles, Esters with seven tackles and Paul Beckworth with two tackles.
Seventh GradeJUDSON 38, FOSTER 0: Jacaiden Davis completed all three of his pass attempts, finishing with 90 yard and a couple of touchdowns through the air, and the Judson Blue Devils blanked the Foster Dragons 38-0.
Davis also rushed for 16 yards and added a 2-point conversion. Jackelvin Muckelroy rushed for 41 yards and a couple of touchdowns, and Tyler Johnson had three carries for 18 yards and a pair of two-pointers.
Jayden Hurndon led the receiving corps with three catches for 90 yards and two touchdowns and also returned an interception 67 yards for a TD.
Jakai Mitchell rushed for 25 yards, Khoen Evans 19 yards and Zacoren Fogle 24 yards in the loss for Foster. Fogle, Evans, Mitchell and Jarian Fitts were listed as defensive standouts.
HUBBARD 32, FOREST PARK 0: For the Forest Park Eagles in a loss to Tyler Hubbard, Mondrae Hall had eight tackles, Quinterius Moore five and Tyler Darden four.