JUNIOR VARSITY
■ KILGORE 26, PINE TREE 20: Kilgore held on for a 26-20 win over the Pine Tree Pirates on Thursday.
Damarion Morris rushed for 50 yards and passed for 100 yards and a touchdown in the loss for the Pirates. Hunter Gleason passed for 100 yards and a touchdown, while Elijah Hall added 105 receiving yards and a couple of touchdowns.
Ethan Morgan led the ground attack with 100 yards.
Mark Daniels racked up seven tackles, and Tyrese Jones added five stops to lead the defense.
■ UNION GROVE 18, QUITMAN 12: UNION GROVE – Harlee Kirbis rushed for a pair of touchdowns, Josh Baker returned a fumble 50 yards for a score and Union Grove notched an 18-12 win over Quitman.
Blake Moore added a TD run for the Lions.
Kirbis forced a fumble and Hunter Cannon had a fumble recovery.
FRESHMAN■ KILGORE 7, PINE TREE 0: Kilgore scored in the final minute of play to notch a 7-0 win over the Pine Tree Pirates.
Tyrrell Sparkman and Trevion Williams both hauled in passes from Max Giddens in the loss for the Pirates.
Branson Niles and Devonte Davis combined to rush for 120 yards, and Jonathon Fuller picked up 40 yards on the ground.
Defensive standouts for Pine Tree were Brycelan Phillips, Haven Huey, Amare Gary and Brody Hodges.
SEVENTH GRADE
■ QUITMAN 22, UNION GROVE 6: UNION GROVE – Quitman earned a 22-6 win over Union Grove, which got a 2-yard touchdown run by Isiah O’Neal for its lone score.
Matthew Gipson paced the Lions on defense with eight tackles.
