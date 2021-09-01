Junior VarsityLONGVIEW A 28, MARSHALL 0: MARSHALL — At Maverick Stadium, Jonathan Lee scored on runs of six and five yards for the Lobos in a 28-0 win.
Jacob Carpenter added a 5-yard TD run, and Brandavion Steverson raced in from three yards out for the Lobos. Nicholas Onofre had four extra points.
LINDALE 45, LONGVIEW B 12: At Lobo Stadium, the Lobos fell 45-12 to Lindale with Ke’Adryan Parker scoring on a 20-yard run and Dylan Henderson tossing a 67-yard TD pass to Dabraylon JOnes for Longview.
Ninth GradeP. TREE 27, LINDALE 0: La’Marion Hunter rushed for three touchdowns, Jordan Taylor and Trey Nafrady both intercepted passes and the Pine Tree Pirates blanked Lindale, 27-0, at Pirate Stadium.
Kesean Bowie added a rushing touchdown for the Pirates, and Alex Gonzales was listed as the team’s outstanding defensive player.
LONGVIEW A 42, MARSHALL 0: At Lobo Stadium, Maverick Rowe scored on a pair of 1-yard runs and tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Tyler Brown as Longview rolled to a 42-0 win over Marshall.
Kelvin Washington added a 30-yard touchdown run, Brenden Reese scored from two yards out and Jacayden Bolden had a 15-yard scoring run. Alexandre Mitchell booted six extra points.
LONGVIEW B 7, HUNTINGTON 6: HUNTINGTON — Da’Morrion Williams scored on a 3-yard run for the Lobos, and Bryan Peoples and Jabarion Wilder both intercepted passes in a close win