EIGHTH GRADE
JUDSON 36, PINE TREE 32: Kelvin Washington carried 16 times for 226 yards and scored on runs of 7, 42 and 57 yards to lead Judson past Pine Tree, 36-32.
Washington also added a pair of two-point conversions. Buster Mumphrey had six carries for 23 yards. Maverick Rowe rushed for 46 yards, including a 41-yard TD run, and added a 2-pointer. Rowe was 3-for-4 passing for 57 yards and one TD pass of 22 yards to Keifer Doxey. Doxey had two catches for 41 yards.
Offensive line standouts for Judson were Michael Yarnell, Jacob Alvarez, Christian Bell, Juan Alba, Marcus Davis and Cameron Austin.
Mumphrey, Jamarion Jones and Nalaylus Boyd were defensive stanoduts.
For Pine Tree, Christopher Williams passed for 150 yards and scored once on an 8-yard run. Kalil Deckard caught a 60-yard TD pass from Octavious williams, who also tossed a 40-yard TD pass to Kebraylon Jackson. Williams finished with 100 passing yards.
Trey Nafrady scored on a 2-yard run, and L’Marion Hunter found the end zone on a 20-yard scoring run.
