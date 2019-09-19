ninth grade
■ LONGVIEW 22, TEXAS HIGH 0: Jordan Allen threw a touchdown pass and ran in a pair of two-point conversions for the Lobos as the Longview 9th grade B team rolled to a 22-0 win over Texas High.
Brontravis Williams opened the scoring for the Lobos with a 68-yard fumble return for a touchdown. D’Marcus McGee later scored on an 8-yard run.
Allen, who added the two-pointers after the first two touchdowns, then hit Cortez Ingram on a 20-yard TD pass to cap the scoring.
Jesse Garcia-Salas and John Cawich both recovered fumbles, and Khylon Sublett intercepted two passes for the 3-0 Lobos.