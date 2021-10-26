EIGHTH GRADE
FOSTER 12, FOREST PARK 10: At Judson Stadium, the Foster Dragons edged the Forest Park Eagles, 12-10.
Jassiah Hill rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns and Da'Kayden Carter picked up 24 rushing yards for Foster.
Jake Lundy and Cayden Dixon had interceptions for the Dragons, and Demarion Burns, Tazille Madison and Rahsaan Jefferson were also defensive standouts.
For Forest Park in the loss, Kadyn Moon rushed for 24 yards and a touchdown, Qwynton Daniels added four carries for 38 yards and a 2-point conversion, De'Ondre Jefferson picked up 23 yards on four carries and Amari Johnson had one catch for 15 yards.
SEVENTH GRADE
FOSTER 22, FOREST PARK 0: At Judson Stadium, the Foster Dragons earned a 22-0 shutout of Forest Park.
Keiuntae Talley rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns and added a pair of two-point conversions for the Dragons. Ayden Thompson rushed for 55 yards and a TD, and Anthony Huffman tacked on a 2-point conversion.
Defensive standouts were Jhaydan Traylor, Tyson Johnson, Hobert Nelson, Tally, Key'Alon Wilmore and Emmanuel August.
For Forest Park in the loss, Trent Jackson rushed for 65 yards on five carries. De'Andre Thurmond added 25 yards on four carries, and Z'Camerohn Parker added 15 rushing yards. Trent Jackson had three tackles, and Anderson Jones and Keran Jimerson added two tackles apiece.