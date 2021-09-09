From Staff Reports
Junior VarsityLONGVIEW 47, LEGACY 20: Brandavion Steverson scored on runs of 45, 28 and 55 yards, Jonathan Lee added a pair of touchdown runs and the Longview Junior Varsity rolled to a 47-20 win over Tyler Legacy.
Andrew Tutt threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Ethan Harrison, and Ke’Adryan Parker scored on a 65-yard run for the Lobos. John Monsivias booted six extra points.
Andrew Pierce and Jordan Wright both recovered fumbles for Longview.
Ninth GradeLONGVIEW A 30, LEGACY 7: TYLER — Maverick Rowe threw touchdown passes to three different receivers, and Longview earned a 39-7 win over Tyler Legacy.
Rowe tossed TD strikes of 30 yards to K’Emion Dobbins, 12 yards to Tyler Brown and 11 yards to Kieffer Doxey, and Brenden Reese added a 1-yard touchdown run for Longview. Alexandre Mitchell kicked four PATs, and Buster Mumphrey had a safety to round out the scoring.
Makhi Stewat and Ledeal Kenney had interceptions for Longview, and Cason Brooks blocked a punt.
LONGVIEW B 12, LEGACY 0: TYLER — Longview’s offense and defense got into the scoring act in a 12-0 win over Tyler Legacy.
Da’Morrion Williams scored on a 5-yard run, and the Lobos added a 2-yard fumble return for a TD by Jabarion Wilder on a fumble forced by Damian Tipton.
Bryan Peoples had an interception for Longview.
Eighth GradeFOSTER 12, FOREST PARK 6: Da’Kayden Carter and Cayden Ballard scored rushing touchdowns for the Foster Dragons in a 12-6 win over the Forest Park Eagles.
Ballard finished with 90 rushing yards, and Carter and Jassiah Hill both picked up 35 yards on the ground. Defensive standouts for the Dragons were Cortavian Tatum (fumble recovery), Emilio Simental (fumble recovery), Tazille Madison, Randy Redic and Hill.
Kadyn Moon had a rushing touchdown and completed 4 of 9 passes for 85 yards in the loss for Forest Park. Qwynton Daniels rushed for 55 yards. Quincy Galvan had 32 yards on the ground. Kylon Cummings rushed for 15 yards and had one catch for six yards. Amari Johnson had one catch for 39 yards, and Christian Mata finished with two catches for 40 yards.
Defensive standouts were Galvan (fumble recovery), Ja’Coreyan Howard (fumble recovery, 4 tackles), Johnson (fumble recovery), Daniels (4 tackles) and Darryl Dolly (5 tackles).
Seventh GradeFOSTER 14, FOREST PARK 0: Von’Darryn Adams recovered a fumble for a touchdown, Ayden Thompson rushed for 70 yards and a TD an the Foster Dragons blanked the Forest Park Eagles, 14-0.
Anthony Huffman and Adams both rushed for 30 yards, with Huffman tacking on a 2-point conversion. Joining Adams as defensive standouts were Tyson Johnson, Hobert Nelson, Jermain Johnson, Jayden Bates, Key’Alon Wilmore and Huffman (2 interceptions).
Trent Jackson passed for 25 yards in the loss for Forest Park, with Jai’Keymien Franklin hauling in the pass from Jackson.
Jackson also had nine tackles to lead the Eagles on defense. Other defensive standouts were De’Andre Thurmond (7 tackles), Keiunte Talley (3 tackles), Z’Camerohn Parker (2 tackles, 2 pass breakups), Auriee Esters (2 tackles, fumble recovery) and Daniel Harris (fumble recovery).