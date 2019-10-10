JUNIOR VARSITY
■ LONGVIEW A 56, HORN 14: Isaiah Harris had one of Longview’s five touchdown runs and also threw three TD passes as the Lobos moved to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in district play with a 56-14 win over Mesquite Horn at Lobo Stadium.
Harris scored on a 38-yard run and tossed TD strikes of 44 yards to Dekalon Taylor, 19 yards to Alex Zulueta and 25 yards to Kameron Sublett. Jamien Horne (12 yards), Ladaylon Jackson (13 yards), Robert Vinson (20 yards) and Reginald Hutchins (7 yards) all scored rushing TDs for the Lobos.
Carlos Vazquez booted eight extra points, and D’Marius Hunter had an interception to lead the defense.
■ LONGVIEW B 40, HORN 0: Rodney Moore threw three touchdown passes, and the Lobo defense came away with three turnovers as Longview rolled to a 40-0 win over Mesquite Horn at Lobo Stadium.
Moore threw touchdown passes of 80 yards to Malik Lewis, 7 yards to D’Quincee Lafayette and 26 yards to Ashton Polk. Kentravion McFarland scored on runs of 47 and 4 yards, and Jon’Khavien Bates added a 1-yard TD run for the Lobos.
Jarrett Lewis added a pair of two-point conversions.
Zakyire Moon intercepted a pass, Leonard Epps and David Parks recovered fumbles and Jamarian Nash forced a fumble.
■ PINE TREE 24, JACKSONVILLE 16: JACKSONVILLE — Damarion Morris rushed for a pair of touchdowns and threw for one TD, and the Pine Tree Pirates earned a 24-16 win over Jacksonville at the Tomato Bowl.
Morris scored on runs of 38 and 7 yards and threw a 47-yard touchdown strike to Elijah Hall. Hunter Gleason threw a 35-yard TD pass to Octavio Jacquez for the Pirates.
Cody Janner led the defense with nine tackles. Joseph Fisher and Lukas Branson intercepted passes.
NINTH GRADE
■ HORN 26, LONGVIEW A 24: MESQUITE — At Berry Stadium, Mesquite Horn edged the Longview Lobo A team, 26-24.
Landyn Grant scored on a 4-yard run and tossed a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jartaivan Wright in the loss for Longview. Amarian Hamilton scored on a 48-yard run, and Garrett Jessie added a 2-yard TD run for Longview (4-2, 0-2).
■ LONGVIEW B 16, HORN 8: MESQUITE — The Lobo B team remained unbeaten on the year (5-0, 2-0) with a 16-8 win over Mesquite Horn at Berry Stadium.
Jordan Allen scored on a 15-yard run and added a pair of two-point conversions for the Lobos, and David Torres came up big defensively with an 18-yard Pick Six and a fumble recovery.
John Cawich forced a fumble for Longview.
■ PINE TREE 40, JACKSONVILLE 34: Jonathan Fuller’s second touchdown run of the night, a 10-yard run with less than a minute to play, lifted Pine Tree to a 40-34 win over Jacksonville at Pirate Stadium.
Fuller, who also scored on a 20-yard run and added a two-point conversion, scored from 10 yards out after Jacksonville had knotted the score at 34 apiece with three minutes remaining.
Branson Niles scored on runs of 3, 20 and 6 yards, and Devonte Davis had a 32-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion.
Mason Petty, Tyson Bush, Amare Gary and Brycelan Phillips were defensive standouts for the Pirates.