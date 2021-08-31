Eighth GradeFOREST PARK: The Forest Park eighth grade outscored Texas High 6-0 in scrimmage action on Tuesday.
Qwynton Daniels rushed for 49 yards and two touchdowns. Quincy Galvin added 65 yards and a couple of scores. Kadyn Moon rushed for 29 yards, and also tossed a 30-yard scoring strike to Malachi Culberson. Kylon Cummings added 40 yards and one touchdown on the ground, and De’Ondra Jefferson rushed for 20 yards.
Defensive standouts were Ja’Coreyon Howard (fumble recovery), Amari Johnson (interception), Pete King (3 tackles), Darryl Dolly (5 tackles) and Krystin Williams (4 tackles).
JUDSON: Texas High edged Judson 2-1 in a scrimmage on Tuesday at Judson Stadium.
Mason Washington rushed for 37 yards and a touchdown for Judson. Bradley Williams picked up 30 yards on five carries. Lebron Bauer and Jaden Woolridge were defensive standouts.
FOSTER: Tazille Madison rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown and caught a TD pass for Foster in a scrimmage against Texas High.
Cayden Ballard rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown, and K.D. Carter had 48 rushing yards. Other offensive standouts were Jakyris Starnes, Jassiah Hill, Cortavion Tatum and Demarion Burns Frazier.
Leading the defense were Jake Lundy (interception), Randy Redic, Chance LeBlanc and Parker Mecham.
Seventh GradeFOREST PARK: Trent Jackson, Keiuntae Talley and Z’Camerohn Parker all rushed for touchdowns, and De’Andre Thurmond tosseda 40-yard touchdown pass to Jackson as Forest Park outscored Texas High 5-0.
Jackson rushed for 60 yards, Talley 45 and Parker 40, and Jackson also threw a 10-yard pass to T’Ayden Freeney.
Defensive standouts were Jackson (forced fumble), Thurmond (fumble recovery), Auriee Esters (4 tackles), Talley (interception), Jaidyn Smith (one tackle, one pass breakup), Daniel Harris (5 tackles) and Ricky Walker (3 tackles)
JUDSON: Kaiden Graves and Zhaquaruan Bush rushed for touchdowns as Judson edged Texas High, 2-1, in a scrimmage at Judson Stadium.
Graves rushed for 62 yards and Bush had 17 yards. Johnny Hamilton intercepted a pass to lead the defense.
FOSTER: Ayden Thompson rushed for 90 yards and two touchdowns, and Von’Darryn Adams added 70 yards on the ground for Foster in a scrimmage against Texas High. Sean Davis had a touchdown catch from Connor Kelsey, and Hobert Nelson and Anthony Huffman hauled in passes from Jacoaian Stevenson.
Defensive standouts were Jhaydan Traylor, Dameion Kennedy, Key’Alon Wilmore, Ja’Davian Powe, Malcolm Myles and Se’Kemian Moore.