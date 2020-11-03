EIGHTH GRADE
FOSTER 14, JUDSON 12: The Foster Dragons held on for a 14-12 win over the Judson Blue Devils on Tuesday.
Isaiah Horton rushed for 122 yards and a touchdown to pace Foster. Da’Morrion Williams added 15 yards, a touchdown and a 2-point conversion, and Brenden Reese rushed for 21 yards.
Jakaevon Odum, K’Emion Dobbins, Horton and D’Kyrian Henderson were defensive standouts for the Dragons.
For Judson in the loss, Kelvin Washington carried eight times for 85 yards and scored on runs of 57 and 3 yards.
Maverick Rowe completed one pass of 38 yards to Kiefer Doxey.
Defensive standouts for the Blue Devils were Isaiah Nelson, Jacob Alvarez, Washington, Buster Mumphrey and Jamarion Jones.
SEVENTH GRADE
PINE TREE A 8, MT. PLEASANT 6: Javien Allen scored on a 70-yard run and then tacked on the two-point conversion for the Pirates as Pine Tree A earned an 8-6 win over Mount Pleasant at Pirate Stadium.
Allen added six tackles for the Pirates. Giovani Soto led the defensive effort with 12 tackles, six tackles for loss and a sack. Jakivyn Taylor picked off a pass and added eight tackles, and Mason Lewis recorded two tackles for loss and a sack.
MT. PLEASANT 38, PINE TREE B 20: Ashton Valentine scored twice and finished with 150 rushing yards in Pine Tree’s loss to Mount Pleasant.
Riaheim Allen added 100 rushing yards, scoring once and tacking on a 2-pointer. Antonio Garcia had a successful onside kick, and Brayden Morris recorded eight tackles.
FOSTER 26, FOREST PARK 6: The Foster Dragons notched a 26-6 win over the Forest Park Eagles on Tuesday.
Lebron Bauer picked up 85 yards on the ground, scoring twice. Jassiah Hill added 90 yards and one rushing toucdhown. Keshaun Hensley scored once, added a 2-pointer and had 40 rushing yards, and Tazille Madison had a 2-point conversion.
Edward Harmon, Chance LeBlanc and Parker Mecham were defensive standouts.
Kadyn Moon threw one touchdown pass, a 5-yarder to Christian Mata, to account for all of the scoring for Forest Park.
Quincy Galvan carried five times for 45 yards, Jakyris Starnes three times for 25 yards and Ty’Quarreian Grant three times for 60 yards.
Malachi Culberson and Amari Johnson had interceptions, and Leon Barbosa recorded three tackles for the Eagles.
FROM STAFF REPORTS