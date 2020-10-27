SEVENTH GRADE
FOREST PARK 14, NACOGDOCHES 14: TyQuarreian Grant carried twice and scored both times, piling up 156 yards as the Forest Park Eagles battled Nacogdoches McMichael to a 14-14 tie.
Quincy Galvan rushed for 34 yards and had three catches for 17 yards for the Eagles. Kadyn Moon completed 9 of 14 passes for 64 yards and a two-point conversion pass to Christian Mata, who finished with five catches for 47 yards. Marcus Gates, Jr. had one catch for 12 yards.
Gates also had four tackles and a fumble recovery. Malic Culberson added a fumble recovery, Amari Johnson a forced fumble and two tackles, Darryl Dolly, Jr. eight tackles and Shawn Smith two tackles.
NACOGDOCHES 30, JUDSON 6: Nacogdoches Moses notched a 30-6 win over the Judson Blue Devils on Tuesday at Judson Stadium.
Devion Jackson carried nine times for 64 yards and scored Judson’s lone touchdown on a 1-yard run. Bradley Williams added 15 carries for 69 yards. Houston Rowe completed 2 of 5 passes for 25 yards, with both receptions coming from Jace Peterson.
Jackson and Jahzayvion Jones were defensive standouts for the Blue Devils.