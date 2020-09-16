EIGHTH GRADE
FOSTER 32, FOREST PARK 0: Isaiah Horton rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns, tacking on a pair of two-point conversions, as Foster rolled to a 32-0 win over Forest Park.
Brenden Reese rushed for 41 yards, one touchdown and a two-pointer. Mason Lundy added 30 rushing yards and a two-pointer, and Jakaevon Odum finished with 15 rushing yards and a two-point conversion.
Defensive stanoduts were Jamayis Morrow and Eddie McMillion.
Andrew Flores recovered a fumble and returned it 50 yards in the loss for Forest Park.
PINE TREE 36, JUDSON 32: Christopher Williams passed for 150 yards and scored once on an 8-yard run as Pine Tree 8th A defeated Judson 36-32.
Kalil Deckard caught a 60-yard TD pass from Octavious williams, who also tossed a 40-yard TD pass to Kebraylon Jackson. Williams finished with 100 passing yards.
Trey Nafrady scored on a 2-yard run, and L’Marion Hunter found the end zone on a 20-yard scoring run.
For Judson, Kelvin Washington carried 16 times for 226 yards and scored on runs of 7, 42 and 57 yards. He also added a pair of two-point conversions. Buster Mumphrey had six carries for 23 yards. Maverick Rowe rushed for 46 yards, including a 41-yard TD run, and added a 2-pointer. Rowe was 3-for-4 passing for 57 yards and one TD pass of 22 yards to Keifer Doxey. Doxey had two catches for 41 yards.
Offensive line standouts for Judson were Michael Yarnell, Jacob Alvarez, Christian Bell, Juan Alba, Marcus Davis and Cameron Austin.
Mumphrey, Jamarion Jones and Nalaylus Boyd were defensive stanoduts.
SEVENTH GRADE
FOSTER 12, FOREST PARK 0: Lebron Bower scored on a 65-yard run, DaKayden Carter returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown and Foster blanked Forest Park, 12-0.
Carter also picked up 25 yards on the ground.
Defensive standouts for Foster were Tazille Madison, Cortavian Tatum, Keelan Robinson, Ja’Kel Mallard and Chance LeBlanc.
Malic Culberson had three tackles, and Krystin Williams and David Lively were other defensive standouts for Forest Park in the loss.
JUDSON 18, PINE TREE 14: Judson 7th got a pair of touchdown runs from Rashaan Jefferson en route to an 18-14 win over Pine Tree 8th B.
Jefferson scored on runs of 30 and 40 yards, and Seth Hobbs and Bradley Williams both added two-point conversions. Devion Jackson capped the scoring with a safety on defense.
Walter Cox, Michael Miller, Casey Gilley, Brady Yoder and Javontae Harris were offensive line standouts for Judson. Jackson, Joshua Thomas and Bradley Williams were defensive standouts.
For Pine Tree, Tydaryn Peters hauled in TD grabs of 60 and 55 yards from Jaxon Shaver, who also converted a two-pointer.
Trevor Moore had seven tackles and four tackles for loss, and Aubrey Wickerson recovered a fumble.