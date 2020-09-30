SEVENTH GRADE
FOSTER 12, JUDSON 8: The Foster Dragons earned a 12-8 win over Judson Blue Devils on Tuesday.
Lebron Bauer had 35 rushing yards and Tazille Madison rushed for 30 yards, with both scoring TDs for Foster. Da’Kayden Carter picked up 60 yards on the ground.
Parker Mecham recovered a fumble, and he, Bauer, Chance LeBlanc, Jaidon Henderson and Cortavian Tatum were listed as defensive standouts.
For Judson in the loss, Rashaan Jefferson rushed for 86 yards on 13 carries, tacking on a two-point conversion. Jordan Hobbs rushed for 35 yards and had a TD run of 21-yards. Devion Jackson had one reception for nine yards to go along with 23 rushing yards.
Jackson, Jefferson and Beckett Cox were defensive standouts.