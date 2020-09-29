EIGHTH GRADE
JUDSON 14, FOSTER 14: The Judson Blue Devils and Foster Dragons battled to a 14-14 tie on Tuesday.
Foster had a first-and-goal late in the game, but Judson stopped the Dragons on the 1-yard line as time expired to preserve the tie.
Kelvin Washington paced Judson with 13 carries for 143 yards and touchdown runs of 42 and 4 yards. Jamarion Jones and Jaleel Cooper rushed for seven yards apiece, and Maverick Rowe completed one pass of 20 yards to Keifer Doxey.
Jakeilin Sawyer, Isaiah Nelson, Jacob Alvarez and Trenton Boyd were defensive standouts for Judson
For Foster, Isaiah Horton rushed for 140 yards and a touchdown. Brenden Reese rushed for 45 yard and one TD and also passed for 40 yards on a strike to Jamayis Morrow.
Jakaevon Odum, Jacorian Williams, K’Emion Dobbins, Morrow and Ladeal Kenney were defensive standouts for Foster.
PINE TREE A 35, MT. PLEASANT 8: Tre Nafrady scored on runs of 60 and 50 yards, Seth McFarland tossed a 40-yard touchdown pass to Kebraylon Jackson and Pine tree 8th A rolled to a 35-8 win over Mount Pleasant.
L’Marion Hunter (45 yards) and Kalil Deckard (20 yards) also scored TD runs for the Pirates. Deckard added a 2-point conversion. Alex Mireles was 2-for-3 on extra points, and Anthony Ovalle hit 1 of 2 PATs.
Deckard and Jacory Walton intercepted passes, and Peyton Davis had a sack.
Last week, the Pirates’ A team defeated Marshall, 8-0.
PINE TREE B 12, MT. PLEASANT 6: Jaxson Shaver tossed a 25-yard TD pass to Jaeden Williams, Earl Williams scored on a 20-yard run and Pine Tree B earned a 12-6 win over Mount Pleasant.
Derek Nash led the defense with a forced fumble and a fumble recovery. D’korrion Maxey chipped in with a sack.
Last week, the Pirates defeated Marshall, 20-12.
SEVENTH GRADE
FOSTER 12, JUDSON 8: The Foster Dragons earned a 12-8 win over the Judson Blue Devils on Tuesday.
Lebron Bauer had 35 rushing yards and Tazille Madison rushed for 30 yards, with both scoring touchdowns for Foster. Da’Kayden Carter picked up 60 yards on the ground.
Parker Mecham recovered a fumble, and he, Bauer, Chance LeBlanc, Jaidon Henderson and Cortavian Tatum were listed as defensive standouts.
For Judson in the loss, Rashaan Jefferson rushed for 86 yards on 13 carries, tacking on a two-point conversion. Seth Hobbs rushed for 35 yards and had a TD run of 21-yards. Devion Jackson had one reception for nine yards to go along with 23 rushing yards.
Jackson, Jefferson and Beckett Cox were defensive standouts.
