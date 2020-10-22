JUNIOR VARSITY
LONGVIEW 21, W. MESQUITE 6: MESQUITE — D’Quincee Lafayette hauled in touchdown passes of 18 yards from Isaiah Harris and 35 yards from Kameron Griffin, leading the Longview Lobos to a 21-6 win over West Mesquite on Thursday.
Jarrett Lewis added a 46-yard touchdown run, and Michael Fields booted three extra points for the Lobos.
Zakyre Moon had an interception, and Jordan Wright recovered a fumble to pace the Lobos on defense.
MARSHALL 30, PINE TREE 6: The Pine Tree Pirates dropped a 30-6 decision to Marshall on Thursday.
Devonta Davis rushed for 85 yards and a touchdown in the loss for pine Tree.
Defensive standouts for the Pirates were Kaleb Hogue,Mason Petty, Amare Gray (interception) and Jadaylon Jones (interception).
NINTH GRADE
LONGVIEW A 61, W. MESQUITE 6: Daedrion Garrett caught three touchdown passes, Taylor Tatum scored three times on the ground and the Longview Lobos rolled to a 61-6 win over West Mesquite at Lobo Stadium.
Garrett caught touchdowns of 80 and 56 yards from Andrew Tutt and 50 yards from Campbell Williams, and Tatum had TD runs of 41, 4 and 38 yards for the Lobos.
Willie Nelson added a 54-yard TD run, Daizhon Buchanan had a 2-yard TD run, and Williams hooked up with Nelson on a 57-yard touchdown pass.
Jacob Vasquez booted seven extra points for the Lobos.
LONGVIEW B 46, W. MESQUITE 6: Ke’Adryan Parker scored on touchdown runs of 2, 27 and 16 yards for the Lobos, who notched a 46-6 win over West Mesquite at Lobo Stadium.
Jonathan Lee had a 2-yard touchdown run and a 41-yard fumble return for a score. Dylan Henderson had an 18-yard touchdown run and a pair of two-point conversions and caughta 27-yard TD pass from Javion Robertson.
Robertson also had an interception on defense, and Tyreke Tennison recovered a fumble.