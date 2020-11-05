JUNIOR VARSITY
HIGHLAND PARK 28, LONGVIEW 19: DALLAS — The Longview JV got a three-touchdown night from Isaiah Harris, but it wasn’t enough as Highland Park notched a 28-19 win.
Longview drops to 5-1 overall and 2-1 in district play with the loss.
Harris scored on runs of 3, 1 and 67 yards, and Michael Fields added an extra point.
JACKSONVILLE 30, PINE TREE28: JACKSONVILLE — The Pine Tree Pirates dropped a 30-28 decision to the Jacksonville Indians.
Enrique Trevino and Ah’Niylon Taylor scored rushing touchdowns, and Taylor added an interception return for a score in the loss for Pine Tree.
Trevino had 80 rushing yards, Cale Herber 90 passing yards and a TD pass to Tyrrell Sparkman and Amare Gray six catches.
Mason Petty recorded three sacks, Jadaylon Jones a fumble recovery and Jayden Jones a forced fumble.
FRESHMAN
LONGVIEW 57, HIGHLAND PARK 0: Taylor Tatum scored on runs of 30, 32 and 13 yards, Willie Nelson and Alijah Johnson added a pair of scoring jaunts and the Longview A team rolled to a 57-0 win over Highland Park at Lobo Stadium.
Nelson had scoring runs of 12 and 26 yards, Johnson added touchdowns of 45 and 64 yards and Andrew Tutt got into the act with a 14-yard touchdown run.
Jacob Vasquez kicked seven extra points for the Lobos.
Jaymerson Darensbourg, Daedrion Garrett and Billy Smith recovered fumbles for Longview, and Chase Smith and Deandre Drish had interceptions.
HIGHLAND PARK 16, LONGVIEW 12: Highland Park’s B team held on for a 16-12 win over the Longview Lobos at Lobo Stadium.
Jonathan Lee scored on a 63-yard run, and Ke’Andre Parker added a 14-yard TD sprint for the Lobos in the loss.