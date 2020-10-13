EIGHTH GRADE
JUDSON 26, LUFKIN 16: LUFKIN -Kelvin Washington rushed for 166 yards and two touchdowns, Maverick Rowe passed for 108 yards and the Judson Blue Devils notched a 26-16 win over Lufkin Gold.
Washington carried 22 times and scored on runs of 4 and 15 yards for Judson. Rowe had a 15-yard touchdown run. Kiefer Doxey caught two passed for 90 yards, including a 68-yard TD reception. Trenton Boyd finished with one catch for 18 yards, and Jamarion Jones rushed for six yards.
Trenton Boyd (interception), Buster Mumphrey and Nalaylus Boyd were defensive standouts.
SEVENTH GRADE
MOSES 22, FOREST PARK 14: Nacogdoches Moses held on for a 22-14 win over the Forest Park Eagles on Tuesday.
Kadyn Moon had a pair of rushing touchdowns and tossed a 2-point conversion pass to Shawn Smith for Forest Park. Quincy Galvan rushed for 50 yards on 10 carries and added a 25-yard reception. Jakyris Starnes picked up 30 yards on three carries and hauled in an 18-yard pass, and Marcus Gates finished with two catches for 45 yards.
The Forest Park offensive line allowed no sacks on the night.
Defensively, Darryl Dolly had eight tackles and a sack, Qwynton Daniels and Bryant Parker four tackles apiece, Amari Johnson five tackles and Smith two tackles.
LUFKIN 28, JUDSON 6: LUFKIN — The Judson Blue Devils dropped a 28-6 decision to Lufkin Gold on Tuesday.
Rashaan Jefferson carried 11 times for 109 yards and a touchdown in the loss for the Blue Devils. Bradley Williams was a standout on defense.
