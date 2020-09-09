EIGHTH GRADE
PINE TREE A 34, HALLSVILLE 14: Seth McFarland opened the scoring with a 20-yard pick six and later added a 2-yard touchdown run as Pine Tree A rolled to a 34-1 win over Hallsville.
L’Marion Hunter added touchdown runs of 25 and 65 yards for the Pirates, and Kalil Deckard returned a kickoff 65 yards for a score. Christopher Williams tacked on a pair of 2-point conversions.
Jose Lopez had an interception in the end zone, Adrian Jaurez-Vega recorded 15 tackles and Lasedrick Polk had seven tackles to lead the defense.
PINE TREE B 20, HALLSVILLE 8: Tavaris Silmon returned a kickoff 60 yards for a touchdown and also helped out on defense with a fumble recovery as Pine Tree B notched a 20-8 win over Hallsville.
Jaxon Shaver had a 1-yard touchdown run and a two-point conversion, and also returned an interception 20 yards for a score.
Keilyn Wall and Alex Gonzalez had five tackles apiece for the Pirates.
