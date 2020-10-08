JUNIOR VARSITY
LONGVIEW A 39, LEGACY 0: TYLER — Isaiah Harris scored twice on the ground and tossed two touchdown passes to lead Longview past Tyler Legacy, 39-0.
Harris scored on runs of 3 and 20 yards and had TD passes of 40 yards to Jeremiah Rougely and 68 yards to Malik Lewis.
Isailynn Taylor added a 58-yard touchdown run, Jarrett Lewis scored on an 81-yard jaunt, Michael Fields booted a pair of extra poitns and Nathan Magee had one PAT.
Mikeylan Flowers (fumble recovery), Khylon Sublett (interception) and Omarion Wallace (interception) led the way defensively.
WINNSBORO 32, LONGVIEW B 14: Winnsboro earned a 32-14 win over Longview’s JV B team at Judson Stadium.
Kameron Griffin had scoring runs of 3 and 4 yards and also added a 2-point conversion in the loss for the Lobos.
PINE TREE 22, JACKSONVILLE 18: Devonta Davis rushed for three touchdowns, and he and Branson Niles piled up rushing yards behind solid offensive line play as Pine Tree earned a 22-18 win over Jacksonville.
Jadaylon Jones picked off a pass for the Pirates, and Nick Webb, Jacob Mettler, Mason Petty and Kaleb Hogue were the team’s leading tacklers.
NINTH GRADE
LONGVIEW 47, LEGACY 0: Taylor Tatum touched the ball four times and scored on three of the runs covering 93, 15 and 52 yards as the Longview freshman A team rolled past Tyler Legacy, 47-0.
Willie Nelson added a 7-yard TD run and also picked off a pass on defense. Campbell Williams tossed a 24-yard touchdown pass to Deadrion Garrett, and Garrett also hauled in an 8-yard scoring strike from Andrew Tutt. Daizhon Buchanan had a 5-yard TD run, and Alijah Johnson booted five PATs to round out the scoring.
Jaymerson Darensbourg had a fumble recovery, and Jacolbie Granville picked off a pass to lead the defense.
GRACE 20, LONGVIEW B 8: Grace Community handed the Longview freshman B team a 20-8 setback on Thursday.
Longview’s scored came on a team safety and a 4-yard touchdown run by Ke’Adryan Parker.
EIGHTH GRADE
FOSTER 14, MCMICHAEL 8: NACOGDOCHES — Brenden Reese rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Foster Dragons to a 14-8 win over Nacogdoches McMichael.
Isaiah Horton added 58 rushing yards, and Jaquavon Odum had a two-point conversion and an interception.
Jamayis Morrow, D’Kyrian Henderson, Jeffery Smith and Odum were listed as defensive standouts.
P. TREE 36, T. HIGH 12: With big games from Kebraylon Jackson and Chris Williams through the air, Pine Tree A rolled to a 36-12 win.
Williams passed for 200 yards and two touchdowns, and Jackson had 150 receiving yards and two scores. Williams also addd a pair of 2-point conversions, L’Marion Hunter rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns and Alex Mireles and Anthony Ovalle had an extra point apiece.
Jackson also scored on defense, scooping up a fumble caused by Braylen Bush and returning it for a score. Bush added a sack and five tackles, and Chris Williams and Carlos Lopez had interceptions.
P. TREE 22, T. HIGH 20: Earl Williams piled up 200 rushing yards, three touchdowns and a two-point conversion as Pine Tree B notched a 22-20 win.
Jaxon Shaver added a two-pointer for the Pirates, and Dylan Attaway had a forced fumble, fumble recovery and six tackles.
SEVENTH GRADE
MCMICHAEL 6, FOSTER 0: NACOGDOCHES — Nacogdoches McMichael blanked the Foster Dragons, 6-0.
Jassiah Hill, Chance LeBlanc and Da’Kayden Carter were defensive standouts for the Dragons.
P. TREE A 32, T. HIGH 0: TEXARKANA — Javien Allen rushed for 150 yards and two TDs, Mason Lewis added 100 yards and Lewis and J’Anthony Adams both scored on TD runs as Pine Tree A rolled to a 32-0 win over Texas High.
Allen and Lewis had a pair of two-point conversions apiece. Adams finished the night with 75 rushing yards, and Keymian Henderson tossed a 2-point conversion pass to Tremaine Turner.
The defense was paced by Riley Campos with two sacks and five tackles for loss and Giovani Soto with 10 tackles and two sacks.
T. HIGH 20, P. TREE B 14: TEXARKANA — Ashton Valentine rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns and added a two-point conversion in a 20-14 loss for the Pirates’ B team.
Brayden Morris forced a fumble and recovered a fumble for Pine Tree.