EIGHTH GRADE
JUDSON 30, FOREST PARK 0: Kelvin Washington rushed for 71 yards and scored on three of his six carries, leading Judson to a 30-0 win over Forest Park in scrimmage action on Tuesday.
Wasington scored on runs of 5, 1 and 34 yards. Maverick Rowe added a 35-yard touchdown run and completed 2 of 3 passes for 55 yards and a touchdown — a 35-yard scoring strike to Trenton Boyd. Jaleel Cooper hauled in a 20-yard reception from Rowe.
Defensive sta ndoutswere Buster Mumphrey, Jamarion Jones, Isaiah Nelson, Jacob Alverez, Michael Yarnell, Jabarion Wilder and Kiefer Doxey.
Judson will visit Pine Tree next Tuesday.
SEVENTH GRADE
JUDSON 12, FOREST PARK 0: Rashan Jefferson rushed for 60 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead Judson past Forest Park, 12-0, in scrimmage action on Tuesday.
Jefferson scored on runs of 35 and 19 yards. Jamarion Johnson added 10 yards on the ground. Gary Heckard rushed for 18 yards, and Bradley Williams picked up 12 yards.
Joshua Thomas, Anthony Trevino, Devion Johnson and Bradley Williams were defensive standouts for Judson.