JUNIOR VARSITY
LONGVIEW 50, TYLER 6: Jarrett Lewis scored a pair of rushing touchdowns, Andrew Tutt rushed for one score and tossed a pair of TD passes and the Longview junior varsity rolled to a 50-6 win over Tyler on Thursday at Lobo Stadium.
The Lobos end the season with an 8-1 record overall and a 5-1 mark in district play.
Lewis scored on runs of 64 and 15 yards. Tutt had a 7-yard rushing touchdown, and threw TD passes of 31 yards to Fredirick Hawkins and 34 yards to Brandavion Steverson.
Taylor Tatum scored on an 11-yard run, and Amarian Shaw added the other Lobo touchdown on a 5-yard run.
Longview also had a team safety to go along with five extra points from Michael Fields and one PAT from Jagger Barton.
Kaleb Woolridge, Kaden Brooks and Jordan Wright all recovered fumbles, and Zakyire Moon had an interception for the Lobos.
