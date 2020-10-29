JUNIOR VARSITY
LONGVIEW 63, WYLIE EAST 0: Isaiah Harris tossed a couple of touchdown passes and ran for one score, Jarrett Lewis and Garrett Jessie added a pair of touchdown runs apiece, and the Longview JV A team rolled to a 63-0 win over Wylie East at Lobo Stadium.
Harris hit D’Quincee Lafayette for 41 yards and Malik Lewis for 25 yards, and added an 18-yard TD run for the Lobos.
Lewis scored on runs of 59 and eight yards. Jessie had a pair of 2-yard TD runs. Isailynn Taylor scored from 50 yards out, and Mikeylan Flowers returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown.
Michael Fields booted nine extra points for Longview, and Omarion Wallace, Kaden Brooks and Mandrell Washington all intercepted passes.
The Longview JV B team dropped a 16-6 decision at Winnsboro.
Brandavion Steverson scored the lone Lobo points on a 6-yard run.
PINE TREE 20, NACOGDOCHES 7: NACOGDOCHES — Devonta Davis rushed for two touchdowns, and Jadaylon Jones led the way on the defensive side for Pine Tree as the Pirates notched a 20-7 win over Nacogdoches.
Amare Gray added a rushing touchdown for the Pirates.
Davis also picked off a pass, and Kaleb Hogue recovered a fumble.
NINTH GRADE
LONGVIEW A 46, WYLIE EAST 0: WYLIE — Andrew Tutt rushed for three touchdowns, Taylor Tatum added a pair of scores and special teams got into the scoring act for Longview A as the Lobos rolled past Wylie East, 46-0.
Tutt scored on runs of 1, 9 and 59 yards for the Lobos, and Tatum added scoring jaunts of 54 and 46 yards. Timothy Hutchins added a 48-yard TD run, and Jacob Vasquez booted four PATs.
Willie Nelson returned a punt 61 yards to round out the Lobo scoring.
LONGVIEW B 41, WYLIE EAST 6: WYLIE — Jonathan Lee and Ke’Adryan Parker scored twice for Longview B in a 41-6 win over Wylie East.
Lee had scoring runs of 61 and 15 yards, and Parker added TD runs of 1 and 20 yards. Dylan Henderson raced 35 yards for a touchdown and added a 2-pint conversion, and Alex Hawkins chipped in with a 41-yard TD run.
John Monsivaias had two extra points, and Alan Mosqueda added a PAT for the Lobos.
NACOGDOCHES 28, PINE TREE 12: Dean McMillian had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown for the Pine Tree Pirates in a 28-12 loss to Nacogdoches.
McMillen rushed for 100 yards and passed for 130 yards. His TD pass went to Ismael Hernandez.
Derrick Williams finished with 75 yards on the ground and 30 receiving yards.
Leading the way on defense were Brock Reddic with a forced fumble, a sack, seven tackles and two tackles for loss, Levi Mayhan with a fumble recovery and Raimone Flournoy with three pass breakups and one tackle.
EIGHTH GRADE
LUFKIN 32, FOSTER 6: Lufkin Gold notched a 32-6 win over the Foster Dragons.
Jakaevon Odum rushed for one touchdown in the loss for Foster. Isaiah Horton picked up 75 yards ont he ground. Brenden Reese had 20 rushing yards and 65 receiving yards, and Da’Morrion Williams passed for 65 yards.
Defensive standouts were Odum, Jamayis Morrow, Nehemia Green and Jacorian Williams.
C. HILL 47, JUDSON 6: NEW CHAPEL HILL — Kelvin Washington rushed for 98 yards and scored the lone touchdown for the Judson Blue Devils in a 47-6 loss to Chapel Hill.
Washington carried 12 times, and his TD run was a 63-yard jaunt.
Maverick Rowe completed 4 of 11 passes for 37 yards, hitting Trenton Boyd three times for 22 yards and Keifer Doxey once for 15 yards.
Michael Yarnell and Jacob Alvarez were offensive standouts for the Blue Devils, and Alvarez and Buster Mumphrey were listed as top defenders.
SEVENTH GRADE
LUFKIN 22, FOSTER 8: Lufkin Gold picked up a 22-8 win over the Foster Dragons.
Tazille Madison rushed for one touchdown and DaKayden Carter tacked on a 2-point conversion for Foster in the loss. Lebron Bauer had 40 rushing yards and 50 passing yards. Carter rushed for 60 yards, and Jaidon Henderosn had 50 receiving yards.
Je’Kel Mallard and Jassiah Hill led the way defensively for the Dragons.