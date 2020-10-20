EIGHTH GRADE
FOSTER 16, LUFKIN 6: Isaiah Horton rushed for 170 yards and two touchdowns, and the Foster Dragons earned a 16-6 win over Lufkin Purple on Monday at Judson Stadium.
Jakaevon Odum added 30 rushing yards and a two-point conversion. DaMorrion Williams tacked on a two-pointer, and Brendan Reese picked up 57 yards on the ground.
K’Emion Dobbins (interception), Odum, Horton, Jeffery Smith and Jacorian Williams were defensive standouts for the Dragons.
SEVENTH GRADE FOREST PARK 12, JUDSON 8: Ty’Quarreian Grant returned a kickoff 65 yards to seal the victory for the Forest Park Eagles in a 12-8 win over the Judson Blue Devils.
Kadyn Moon completed 4 of 8 passes for 64 yards and also scored on a 3-yard run for the Eagles. Quincy Galvan had two catches for 27 yards, Marcus Gates, Jr. one catch for 20 yards nd Malic Gulberson one grab for 17 yards.
Darryl Dolly, Jr. (8 tackles), Bryant Parker (3 tackles), Amari Johnson (4 tackles), Traylon Jones (3 tackles), JaCoreyon Howard (2 tackles), Chance Walker (2 tackles) and Christian Mata (1 sack) were defensive standouts for Forest Park.
For Judson in the loss, offensive linemen Walter Cox, Brady Yoder, Jose Arzola, Michael Miller and Javontae Harris were listed as offensive standouts.
Bradley Williams, Cox and Devion Jackson were top defenders for the Blue Devils.
LUFKIN 36, FOSTER 22: Lufkin Purple notched a 36-22 win over the Foster Dragons on Monday at Judson Stadium.
Foster was led on the ground by Da’Kayden Carter, who rushed for 85 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion.
Je’Kel Mallard added 65 yards and a rushing TD for the Dragons, and Tazille Madison had a two-point conversion. Jassiah Hill recorded 40 receiving yards and 30 rushing yards. Jaidon Henderson had 40 receiving yards, and Lebron Bauer completed 6 of 10 passes for 80 yards.
Carter and Hill had interceptions for the Dragons, and Bauer and K’hamrion Ingram were also defensive standouts.
From Staff Reports