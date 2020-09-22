EIGHTH GRADE
FOSTER 14, JUDSON 12: Brenden Reese and Jakaevon Odum combined to rush for 80 yards and both found the end zone once, leading Foster to a 14-12 win over Judson.
Reese picked up 45 yards, Odum 35 and Isaiah Horton added 75 rushing yards and a two-point conversion. Da’Morrion Williams completed his only pass attempt for 12 yards.
Jamayis Morrow recovered a fumble, and K’Emion Dobbins also played well on defense.
For Judson in the loss, Kelvin Washington carried eight times for 70 yards and a touchdown, and Maverick Rowe tossed a 45-yard touchdown pass to Trenton Boyd.
Buster Mumphrey, Nalayus Boyd, Washington, Jamarion Jones, Cameron Alston and Jabarion Wilder were defensive standouts.
SEVENTH GRADE FOSTER 6, JUDSON 0: Jassiah Hill rushed for 80 yards and scored the game’s lone touchdown as Foster edged Judson, 6-0.
Da’Kayden Carter rushed for 40 yards behind solid offensive line play.
Tazille Madison and Jaidon Henderson both recovered fumbles, and Emilio Simental was also a defensive standout for Foster.
Rashaan Jefferson picked up 88 yards on 11 carries in the loss for Judson. Devion Jackson, Joshua Thomas, Anthony Trevino, Bradley Williams and Jace Peterson played well on the defensive side.
LUFKIN 16, FOREST PARK 0: Lufkin Purple notched a 16-0 shutout of Forest Park on Tuesday at Judson Stadium.
Kadyn Moon rushed for 40 yards on five carries, and Marcus Gates, Jr. picked up 20 yards on four attempts in the loss for Forest Park.
Moon had a fumble recovery, Malic Culberson six tackles, David Lively four tackles and Darryl Dolly, Jr. two tackles for Forest Park on the defensive side.