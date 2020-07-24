For the first time since 2016, the Kilgore College Rangers will not open a football season against arch-rival Tyler Junior College.
League officials released a tentative schedule for the upcoming season, which has been pushed back to the spring based on guidelines recently released by the National Junior College Athletic Association.
KC was originally scheduled to host Tyler on Aug. 22, but the Rangers — and the remaining teams in the Southwest Junior College Football conference — will now be permitted to begin practice on March 1 and play games starting on March 25.
The conference’s new schedule has an opening date now of Saturday, March 27, but some of the games could move to Thursday, March 25. Times will also be announced later.
Kilgore, picked to win the SWJCFC by league coaches and media covering the conference, will host Blinn at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium to open the season.
Other opening week games include New Mexico Military Institute at Cisco, Tyler at Navarro and Trinity Valley at Northeastern Oklahoma.
Kilgore’s remaining schedule has games at Northeastern Oklahoma in week two, followed by New Mexico Military Institute at home, road games at Navarro and Tyler, Southern University-Shreveport at home, Cisco at home and at Trinity Valley.
There will be no SWJCFC playoffs in the spring.
The conference also released the proposed schedule for the fall of 2021, which has Kilgore visiting Tyler on Aug. 21 to open the season.