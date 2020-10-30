WHITE OAK — Dalone Fuller picked off two passes, returning one for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to break a 7-7 deadlock for Tatum as the Eagles rallied for a 21-7 win over the White Oak Roughnecks in District 6-3A Division I action at Roughneck Stadium.
Tatum oves to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the district with the win. White Oak drops to 4-2 and 3-2.
Fuller’s interception gave the Eagles a 14-7 lead with 11:17 to play, and Tatum put the game away eight minutes later on a 37-yard touchdown run from Daymien Smith.
The TD came on the second play of a dive after a White Oak three-and-out had pinned the Eagles down at their own 9-yard line.
After a scoreless first half, both teams got on the board in the third quarter.
White Oak scored first when Cayson Siegley connected with Dylan Creager on a 40-yard scoring strike at the 2:27 mark to end a five-play, 58-yard march. Cobb had a 36-yard reception on the drive.
Tatum answered just 11 seconds later after a failed onside kick attempt by the Roughnecks. Kendric Malone went up top on first down and hit Kendall Williams on a 49-yard TD pass to tie the contest at 7-7.
Both teams played lockdown defense in the first half, with Williams picking off Siegley in the end zone near halftime to halt one scoring threat.
Rylie Redden had a sack and tackles for loss on two different third down situations to force Tatum punts.
Tatum will return home to host Sabine on Friday. White Oak will visit New Boston.