Due to a case of exposure of COVID-19, the Tatum High School football program will shut down for two weeks, according to a release from Tatum athletic director and head football coach Jason Holman.
"I regret you inform you that we must cancel our varsity and junior varsity football games for the next two weeks," Holman said in the statement late Monday night. "Both the local health authority and our local health deparment made the recommendation that we suspend all football activities due to a case of exposure to an individual infected with COVID-19."
All other sports, including junior high football, will continue, the release said.
Tatum, off to a 2-0 start this season, was scheduled to host Pittsburg on Friday and travel to Hughes Springs on Sept. 18. The Eagles open district play at Gladewater on Sept. 25.