WHITE OAK - Tatum and White Oak traded blows in the first half, but a 27-point third quarter by the visitors lifted Tatum to a 41-7 win over the Roughnecks in the District 8-3A Division I opener for both teams on Friday at Roughneck Stadium.
White Oak (0-5, 0-1) took the early lead when quarterback Blake Barlow kept on an 8-yard touchdown run and Brian Smith booted the PAT with 10:06 left in the initial quarter.
The touchdown was set up with a fumble recovery by Tanner McKinney on the game's opening kickoff.
Tatum answered by moving 91 yards in eight plays and scoring on a 21-yard touchdown strike from Kendric Malone to Quiston Sheffield with just 12 second left in the half.
From there it was all Tatum, which started the game with the fumbled kickoff and two straight three-and-outs before taking control of things.
Decartiyay Allison's 1-yard touchdown run with 7:50 left in the third quarter opened the floodgates for the Eagles, who got three more quick scores before the quarter ended to lead 34-7 heading into the final stanza.
KaVontae Bradley-Starling returned a punt 67 yards for a touchdown with 6:45 left int he third, and four minutes later Dexter Monroe scored on a 7-yard run. That TD capped a five-play, 60-yard drive that was highlighted by a 45-yard run from Allison.
Just 15 seconds later, after White Oak fumbled away the ensuring kickoff, Allison scored on a 14-yard run.
The Eagles capped the scoring early in the fourth with a 4-yard TD run by Dexter Monroe. That TD was set up by Bradley-Starling's interception.
Tatum (2-3, 1-0) will host Sabine on Friday, while White Oak visits Winnsboro.