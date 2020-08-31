Tatum’s Kendric Malone and Elysian Fields’s Jackson Illingworth put up huge numbers this past Friday to help their respective teams open the 2020 season with wins.
For their efforts, Malone is the Week 1 Texas Bank and Trust Offensive Player of the Week, and Illingworth is the ETVarsity Defensive Player of the Week.
Malone accounted for more than 400 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 63-62 win over Center. He completed 17 of 33 passes for 293 yards and a touchdown and carried 18 times for 109 yards and three scores.
The junior signal caller tossed a 24-yard TD pass to Decartiyay Allison to tie the game at 7-7 in the first quarter, and added a 6-yard touchdown run with 1:52 remaining in the half to make it a 21-21 contest. Then, with 13 seconds left — after the Eagles came away with an interceptions — Malone scored on a 9-yard run to give Tatum a 28-21 halftime lead.
His final touchdown, a 4-yard run, came late in the third quarter and put the Eagles on top 49-35.
Tatum will visit Daingerfield on Friday.
Illingworth was a tackling machine in the Yellow Jackets’ 34-20 win over Harmony, racking up 23 tackles, two quarterback pressures and two tackles for loss. He also helped out on offense with three catches for 64 yards.
A year ago, Illingworth finished the year with 166 tackles and 10 sacks to go along with 31 catches for 580 yards and four touchdowns.
Elysian Fields will visit Joaquin on Friday.