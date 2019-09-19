Tyshawn Taylor just smiled when asked about the Longview Lobos’ front seven on defense.
He smiles a lot.
Like during a practice rep this past week when he stopped short of laying a punishing hit on a thankful scout team player.
He ended the sequence with a little dance.
He does that a lot too.
“I just love this game, I always have,” Taylor said. “I realized that is what I want to do with my life and I embraced it as my job. At a job, you’ve got to take care of business and you want to make sure you’re having fun too.”
Taylor is back at linebacker for the Lobos this season at the center of a defense that’s leading the way in a 3-0 start to the year. With a strong start, Taylor says, and knows, that things could be better.
“We can always be better than we are right now but I feel like we’re coming out here and working hard,” Taylor said. “We’ve come up with some big stops and I feel like our leadership and working together has been outstanding. But I think it can be better as well.”
After arguably one of the biggest plays of the 2018 season, a state championship fourth-quarter forced fumble, Taylor didn’t know what it felt like to be a champion. He still really doesn’t know the feeling, he said. But he does know another thing.
“I look at it like, we won, and now we know the expectations and what it takes to get back there,” Taylor said. “The work started pretty quick after that day.”
He knows because he’s learned the game. From watching football, particularly Lobo football, his whole life, the game is a study and that makes things a lot easier.
“That’s something I noticed quick about Tyshawn, his love of the game,” Longview head coach John King said. “He loves to practice and plays with a lot of emotion and energy, he’s an Energizer bunny.
“He’s always been a kid that can run around and tackle. Sometimes he was a wild banshee, out of position and just flying around but as he’s learned, he’s understanding the scheme of what 11 guys have to do. I’m proud of the football player that he is, the football player he’s become and how he’s leading the defense and getting them on the same page.”
Taylor finished with 121 tackles, 13 for loss and three sacks as a junior. Through three games, he’s leading with 33 tackles, eight for loss, five sacks and a forced fumble, smiling and dancing along the way.
“We’ve got a big target and they’re going to bring everything they can at us,” Taylor said. “It’s that mindset of hey, if they’re going to come with it then we have to have the same mindset and more.”
Longview wraps its non-district schedule tonight against Louisiana power West Monroe. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana.
“They’re aggressive, play with a lot of intensity and are athletic,” Taylor said of the Rebels. “It’s a challenge. It’s not going to be easy. I think it’s challenge this team needs.”